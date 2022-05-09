Monkey, meet back. The South Burlington girls lacrosse team has been a pest in Rutland's side for the last three seasons, the team that RHS just can't seem to get past.
The two-time defending Division I champion Wolves have gone through the Raiders both years they won the title edging Rutland in tightly-contested semifinal contests.
Monday afternoon's regular season rematch at Alumni Field had a similar feel. Separation was hard to come by, just as it always is when the two teams meet, and when the final horn rang, it was the same team coming out on top, South Burlington escaping with a 9-8 win.
"They have our number, but I think we're right there," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
The score at the half was the same as it was in their D-I semifinal matchup last spring, with Rutland (7-2) leading 5-4. That score was indicative of the whole game as neither side got a lead of more than a goal.
One team would score and take the lead, but it wouldn't last for long as the other side was bound to come back and knock them off the hill.
South Burlington (6-2) senior Sam Crane had scored with 5:02 to play to knot the game 8-8 when Wolves coach Anjie Soucy called a timeout.
"I just wanted to give little reminders for defense and things to remember when the game gets tight and the clock is ticking down," Soucy said. "You want to make sure you're mentally in what you need to do.
The South Burlington players heeded their coach's advice and played some of their best lacrosse down the stretch.
Senior defender Madie King-Thurber scored the eventual game-winning goal on a free position with 3:27 left and the defense held tight from there.
The Raiders had a couple really solid opportunities in the closing minute, but couldn't get great shot off.
"(South Burlington) had a great defense," Zmurko said. "We had our opportunities at the end. We just didn't get the right stop."
The first half was fairly even in terms of shot opportunities, but South Burlington definitely had the better of possession, and with it, shots in the second half.
Rutland senior goalie Olivia Calvin has proven herself to be one of the best netminders in the state and flashed that ability with some key stops when the Wolves peppered her with shots.
Calvin made 13 saves on the day.
"(Rutland's) goalie made some good saves. We probably should have finished some of those shot opportunities, but that's alright," Soucy said. "(Rutland) played some nice, tight defense."
Calvin's counterpart Greta Heldman was effective, making five saves.
King-Thurber, Crane and Sabrina Brunet had two goals apiece to pace South Burlington, while Ava Goyette, Miranda Hayes and Mercedes Rozzi all had one goal.
Rutland's Kathryn Moore led all scorers with four goals. Mia Marsh scored twice and had a nice assist on one of Moore's goals. Camryn Kinsman and Karsyn Bellomo scored once.
Monday was the beginning of what will arguably be the most challenging week of the season for Rutland. The Raiders play at perennial power and rival Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday and are at New York State school Glens Falls on Saturday.
"We'll learn from this," Zmurko said of the South Burlington loss. "We have a really tough week ahead."
The opening draw of Wednesday's game is set for 4:30 p.m. on the turf of Taylor Field in Manchester.
