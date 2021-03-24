Time seemed to stand still on Jack Coughlin’s corner 3 attempt in the closing minute of the No. 2 seed Rutland boys basketball team’s 58-53 Division I semifinal loss against No. 3 South Burlington Wednesday night.
The junior let go of the 3 from the left side of the court and it looked to be true. It rolled around the rim multiple times and the only thing left to hear was the ball sinking through the net. But this time, it wouldn’t.
Rutland was inches away from turning the tide in a crucial moment, but the basketball gods had other ideas, as the Wolves held on to advance to their second ever state title game.
“We got a great look on a corner 3 and the ball doesn’t go down any further (without going in),” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
The Ravens haven’t had to pull themselves out of many holes this season, but the Wolves put them in one in the first half. Outscoring Rutland by four in the first two quarters, South Burlington led by eight at the half and looked to be in control.
Slade Postemski scored the first four points out of the half, but the Wolves scored to up their lead to six.
Rutland responded with a 10-3 run capped by an Eli Pockette 3 to grab a 39-38 lead, and from there, there was very little separation.
The teams traded salvos the rest of the third with South Burlington leading by two heading into the fourth.
Rutland got a basket from Pockette that put it up 49-48 midway through the fourth, but South Burlington’s Jonah Cattaneo drained a big 3 to give the Wolves the lead back.
Some really strong play down the stretch, especially by Noah Depoy, helped the Ravens tie the game, but Rutland wouldn’t overtake South Burlington the rest of the way.
A steal outside the 3-point line by Khalon Taylor led to a Aidan Devine transition layup and the Wolves tacked on two free throws from Taylor to ice the game.
The intensity was there right up the final buzzer as both teams were desperate to get to Barre Auditorium for the final.
“Both teams came to play. You love to see it in a semifinal,” said South Burlington coach Sol Bayer-Pacht. “I’m really proud of these guys to come into this gym, with how good (Rutland) is.
“With the way they were dealing with our switching, we had to get out of our game plan defensively. We were holding it in the tank to get that pressure in the fourth quarter. Big time plays by seniors and leaders.”
Wood couldn’t ask for more from his team. They faced a deficit at the half and battled back, taking the lead on multiple occasions in the second half.
“We knew coming in (South Burlington) was going to pose some problems for us, but we made some good adjustments and we tightened things up,” Wood said. “Sometimes, the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Depoy led all scorers with 24 points, along with five rebounds and four steals. Postemski had 11 points for Rutland.
The Wolves were balanced and that showed in how many different guys stepped up for them in critical spots. Whether it was a key 3 by Cattaneo, a steal by Taylor, a nice basket in the paint for Tavian Barrino or quality rebounding from Tyler Gammon, there were guys taking on the challenges the Ravens brought to the table.
“The best way to sum it up is that we’re a team. We don’t have a guy who goes out and scores 25 for us every night,” Bayer-Pacht said. “It always rotates. The defense was the thing I was happiest about down the stretch. We got some stops and made crucial plays.”
Cattaneo led South Burlington with 14 points, followed by Gammon with 13, Barrino with 10 and Taylor with eight.
Rutland finishes the abbreviated season 7-2.
“We grew up a lot. It was tough circumstances the entire season. I’m proud of them. Someone has to win and someone has to lose,” Wood said.
South Burlington (8-2) has a date with undefeated, No. 1 Rice in the D-I championship game on Sunday at The Aud. The Green Knights are in their 11th state championship game in the last 15 years.
“I couldn’t be happier for them,” Bayer-Pacht said. “I’m glad they get to experience this bus ride back together now. Just a perfect way for this team to make it to the championship, doing it together.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.