Through Oct. 9 SOCCER BOYS A Division
League Overall
Burr and Burton 4-1 7-4 Brattleboro 3-1 9-2 Rutland 2-3 3-9 Mount Anthony 0-4 2-8-1 B Division
Hartford 5-1 8-3 Woodstock 5-1 7-3-2 Mill River 3-2 4-7 Fair Haven 1-5 3-8 Otter Valley 0-5 1-9 C Division
Arlington 5-1 8-3-1 Rivendell 4-1 9-2 Twin Valley 4-2 8-2-1 Green Mountain 3-2 7-4 White River Valley 3-3 5-6 Windsor 2-3 4-6-1 Lelad & Gray 2-3 3-6-1 Springfield 1-4 4-6-1 Bellows Falls 0-6 3-8 D Division
Proctor 4-0-1 9-0-1 West Rutland 3-0-2 5-4-2 Sharon 2-3 3-7 Long Trail 0-2-2 0-4-2 MSJ 0-4-1 0-9-1 GIRLS A Division
League Overall
Burr and Burton 3-0 10-2 Mount Anthony 3-1 5-5 Rutland 1-2 3-7 Brattleboro 0-4 2-8-1 Springfield 5-3 8-3 Woodstock 4-3 5-4-1 Hartford 4-4 6-5 Mill River 2-5-1 2-8-1 Otter Valley 1-4-1 2-6-1 C Division
Leland & Gray 7-0 9-2 Windsor 3-2-1 5-4-1 White River Valley 3-3 6-4 Rivendell 3-3 6-4 Green Mountain 2-5 3-8 Bellows Falls 0-5-1 2-6-2 D Division
Proctor 6-0 11-0 West Rutland 6-0 9-1 Twin Valley 3-2 3-7-1 Arlington 4-4 7-5 Sharon 2-2 4-6 Long Trail 2-4 3-9 Black River 1-4 3-6 Poultney 1-4 1-9-1 MJ 0-5 1-9 FIELD HOCKEY A Division
League Overall
Hartford 3-1 8-2-1 Rutland 2-2 5-5-1 Burr and Burton 2-3 6-6 Bellows Falls 2-3 6-6 B Division
Otter Valley 8-1 8-2 Windsor 5-1 8-1-1 Woodstock 4-2 4-5-1 Brattleboro 3-2 3-6 Springfield 2-5 2-9 Fair Haven 0-9 0-12
