Southern Vermont League
Southern Vermont
League Standings
(Through Oct. 1)
BOYS SOCCER
A Division
League Overall Burr and Burton 2-1 5-4 Rutland 2-1 3-6 Brattleboro 1-1 6-2 Mount Anthony 0-2 2-6-1
B Division
Hartford 4-0 7-2 Woodstock 4-1 6-3-1 Mill River 2-2 3-7 Fair Haven 1-4 3-6 Otter Valley 0-4 1-8
C Division
Rivendell 4-0 8-1 Arlington 4-0 7-1-1 Twin Valley 3-1 6-1-1 Green Mountain 2-1 6-3 White River Valley 2-3 4-5 Windsor 1-2 3-5 Leland & Gray 2-4 3-6-1 Springfield 1-3 3-5-1 Bellows Falls 0-5 3-6
D Division
Proctor 3-0-1 7-0-1 West Rutland 2-0-2 4-4-2 Sharon 1-2 2-6 Long Trail 0-1-2 0-3-2 MSJ 0-3-1 0-8-1
GIRLS SOCCER
A Division
League Overall Burr and Burton 2-0 9-2 Mount Anthony 3-1 5-5 Rutland 1-1 2-6 Brattleboro 0-4 2-8-1
B Division
Fair Haven 4-1 7-1-1 Springfield 5-2 8-2-0 Woodstock 3-3 4-4-1 Hartford 3-4 4-5 Otter Valley 1-3-1 2-5-1 Mill River 1-4 1-7-1
C Division
Leland & Gray 4-0 6-2 Windsor 3-3 4-4-1 Rivendell 2-2 5-3 White River Valley 1-3 4-4 Green Mountain 1-3 2-6 Bellows Falls 0-3-1 2-4-2
D Division
Proctor 4-0 9-0 West Rutland 5-0 8-1 Twin Valley 3-1 3-5-1 Arlington 2-4 5-5 Sharon 1-2 3-6 Long Trail 1-2 2-7 Poultney 1-2 1-7 Black River 1-3 3-5 MSJ 0-4 1-8
FIELD HOCKEY
A Division
League Overall Hartford 4-0 8-1-1 Rutland 1-1 5-3-1 Burr and Burton 2-2 5-4 Bellows Falls 0-4 4-6
B Division
