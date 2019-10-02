Southern Vermont League

Southern Vermont

League Standings

(Through Oct. 1)

BOYS SOCCER

A Division

League Overall Burr and Burton 2-1 5-4 Rutland 2-1 3-6 Brattleboro 1-1 6-2 Mount Anthony 0-2 2-6-1

B Division

Hartford 4-0 7-2 Woodstock 4-1 6-3-1 Mill River 2-2 3-7 Fair Haven 1-4 3-6 Otter Valley 0-4 1-8

C Division

Rivendell 4-0 8-1 Arlington 4-0 7-1-1 Twin Valley 3-1 6-1-1 Green Mountain 2-1 6-3 White River Valley 2-3 4-5 Windsor 1-2 3-5 Leland & Gray 2-4 3-6-1 Springfield 1-3 3-5-1 Bellows Falls 0-5 3-6

D Division

Proctor 3-0-1 7-0-1 West Rutland 2-0-2 4-4-2 Sharon 1-2 2-6 Long Trail 0-1-2 0-3-2 MSJ 0-3-1 0-8-1

GIRLS SOCCER

A Division

League Overall Burr and Burton 2-0 9-2 Mount Anthony 3-1 5-5 Rutland 1-1 2-6 Brattleboro 0-4 2-8-1

B Division

Fair Haven 4-1 7-1-1 Springfield 5-2 8-2-0 Woodstock 3-3 4-4-1 Hartford 3-4 4-5 Otter Valley 1-3-1 2-5-1 Mill River 1-4 1-7-1

C Division

Leland & Gray 4-0 6-2 Windsor 3-3 4-4-1 Rivendell 2-2 5-3 White River Valley 1-3 4-4 Green Mountain 1-3 2-6 Bellows Falls 0-3-1 2-4-2

D Division

Proctor 4-0 9-0 West Rutland 5-0 8-1 Twin Valley 3-1 3-5-1 Arlington 2-4 5-5 Sharon 1-2 3-6 Long Trail 1-2 2-7 Poultney 1-2 1-7 Black River 1-3 3-5 MSJ 0-4 1-8

FIELD HOCKEY

A Division

League Overall Hartford 4-0 8-1-1 Rutland 1-1 5-3-1 Burr and Burton 2-2 5-4 Bellows Falls 0-4 4-6

B Division

Windsor 5-1 7-1-1 Otter Valley 4-1 6-2 Woodstock 3-1 3-4-1 Brattleboro 3-1 3-5 Springfield 1-5 1-8 Fair Haven 0-7 0-10
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.