HINESBURG — The Tristan Southworth Memorial Scholarship has deep meaning attached to it because of the type of person Southworth was, beloved by all who knew him. This year it carried even more meaning.
The award went to Hazen Union senior Carter Hill, someone who knew Southworth from a very early age.
Southworth played basketball all four years for Carter’s father Aaron Hill at Hazen Union where he also excelled at soccer and baseball.
Aaron recalls that at functions like team banquets, Southworth would take the time to entertain Carter when Carter was 4 years old.
“Tristan was an unbelievable kid. He was unselfish, always putting everyone ahead of himself. He was a great athlete and a far better human being,” Aaron said.
Southworth also played baseball for the Wildcats when Aaron’s father Dan Hill was the coach.
He was an ironman on the mound before pitch count rules were around.
“His senior year, he pitched every inning of the tournament except two,” Aaron said. “They lost in the finals 1-0 to Northfield.”
It was in basketball that Southworth played a big part in the Wildcats reaching the state championship game three straight years, winning the 2006 crown.
Southworth enlisted in the Vermont National Guard before his senior year at Hazen and was deployed to Afghanistan in early 2010 where he was killed in the line of duty. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery.
Southworth is the only Hazen athlete to have his uniform retired, the No. 13 hanging on the wall in the gym.
Aaron was the only member of the Hill family who had knowledge that Carter was going to be presented with the $750 scholarship.
“This is very, very special to us,” Aaron said.
“Tristan was such a great human being. His only flaw that he was a Yankee fan.”
NOTES: Fair Haven was the only school having both basketball coaches honored for milestone victories, boys coach Bob Prenevost for his 500th win and girls coach Kyle Wilson for achieving his 200th win. ... Leland & Gray girls basketball coach Terry Merrow said his Rebels will be moving down from Division III to D-IV next season but that he does not see the path being any easier with the likes of state champion West Rutland and state runner-up Proctor in Division IV. ... Mid-Vermont’s Hayley Goodwin was one of the players honored for ascending to the 1,000-point plateau. She was only 14 points shy of becoming the fourth girls basketball player in the state to achieve 2,000 points. She would have joined Oxbow sisters Jade and Jazz Huntington and Windsor’s Candice Holliday.
