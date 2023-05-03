CASTLETON — Castleton University students, faculty and staff gathered together at Casella Theater on Wednesday evening for the University's Spring Awards Ceremony, where student life, academic and athletic awards were bestowed upon deserving honorees.
Castleton had 16 student-athletes and two coaches claim awards, including seven Academic Excellence Awards for being the top student in his or her major. Michael Angers raked in a number of awards, including the Rocky Mezzetta Award, the University Service Award and the Academic Excellence Award for History, Geography, Economics and Politics.
Joining Angers as Academic Excellence winners were Charlotte Morrison (Women's Cross Country; Art), Ethan Kelleher (Football; Criminal Justice), Shay Lawrence (Women's Track & Field; Math), Jacob Henderson (Men's Soccer; Natural Science), Wayne Alexander (Men's Cross Country/Track & Field; Exercise & Health Science) and Madelyn Cote (Field Hockey/Women's Lacrosse; Sociology).
James Rodriguez and Birgit Kinneberg were presented with the Male and Female Coaches Awards, respectively, given annually to the varsity athletes who have shown leadership, determination, sportsmanship, coachability, willingness to give of oneself, and have a sense of responsibility to the team, coach, and University throughout the year.
Rodriguez followed up his 2022 All-American performance with duplicate honors in 2023, placing seventh for his second-straight All-America placement at the NCAA National Championships. The third-year wrestler finished with a 44-5 record this season, going 19-2 in dual matches.
Kinneberg was blazing an impressive trail for the Castleton women's alpine ski team this season before being derailed with an injury. She won her final collegiate race the day before her injury, helping her rank inside the top-10 in Castleton's record book in top-10 results, podium finishes, and career wins.
Emily Harris was named the recipient of the Sharon Brown Memorial Award, given to a female athlete who relates well to peers and coach, shows a desire to learn and excel, demonstrates dedication, persistence, and team leadership while carrying a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
Harris is one of the most dominant field hockey players in the nation, leading all of NCAA Division III in total points for the second year in a row. In 2022, she reached a mark that only six players in Division III history had reached before by tallying 87 total points. Her 35 goals are tied for 17th-most in a single season in NCAA history and she shattered the previous program record of 79 points and 30 goals in a single season.
Harris' strong play helped Castleton clinch its first Little East Conference championship in any sport and return the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years. She was named the LEC's Offensive Player of the Year and was a First Team All-LEC selection. On the ice, Harris amassed 14 points on seven goals and seven assists.
The John Young Memorial Award, given to a male or female basketball player who shows great leadership and outstanding offensive abilities with a positive attitude and a desire to teach or coach was awarded to Elise Magro.
Magro continued her standout career for the Spartans in 2022-23, landing First Team All-LEC honors for the second time and finishing the regular season as the LEC's leader in points, assists and steals per game. She averaged career-best numbers across the board, posting 18.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
She had one of the most prolific scoring seasons in Castleton history, netting 485 total points—third-most in a season in program history. Her 86 steals were fourth-most in a single season in program history, and her 129 assists are fifth-most in a single season in program history. Magro also joined the 1,000-point club this season, becoming the 18th player to do so in program history.
Kaitlin Bardellini was tabbed as the Mary Ellen Evans Award winner, an award given to the outstanding female athlete who has played four years in one sport and has provided service to the University community while holding a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
Bardellini has been a four-year standout for the field hockey and women's ice hockey programs, earning First Team All-LEC honors in 2022 for her performance on the pitch. She finished her field hockey career second in assists, sixth in points and seventh in goals scored.
She helped lead Castleton to its first-ever LEC title in any sport, and registered an assist in the NCAA Tournament opening-round game at Tufts. Her 50 points this season ranked tied for 16th-most in the nation and was fourth in the LEC. On the ice, Bardellini was an assistant captain for the Spartans and had six assists.
In addition to his academic award, Henderson was given the Distinguished Service Award for his abilities and qualities of leadership, conscientiousness, dependability, and interest in the University community and its function.
Haley Lassen was awarded the Good Citizen Award in recognition of her devotion to the welfare of the University, and outstanding performance as a campus leader. Pamela McCullough was granted the Outstanding Non-Traditional Student Award, while Lawrence was given the Outstanding Graduate Award and Zach Durr claimed the Outstanding Second Year Award. Phil Kluge was named the SGA Delegate of the Year.
Field hockey head coach Emily Lowell was named the Coach of the Year after leading her team to a Little East Conference Championship in the fall, giving Castleton its first-ever LEC Champion and bringing the Spartan field hockey team back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Spartan football graduate assistant Gordon Brown was named the Graduate Assistant Award, given to a graduate assistant who has demonstrated a sincere interest in the welfare of students and generously contributed time, energy, and support to the student body.
