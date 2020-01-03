Refueled by a month-long break and holidays at home, the Castleton women's hockey team will put turkey, stuffing and party hats in the rearview mirror this weekend.
The Spartans turn their attention to stuffing the net with goals at Spartan Arena in the Castleton Invitational, an event they last won two years ago.
Castleton hosts Northland on Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by SUNY-Canton vs. Buffalo State at 4 p.m.
Castleton is the hottest team in the field, having shaken off a 5-0 drubbing at Norwich with three straight victories. They've been skating with a lot more purpose and aggressiveness and at 8-5 would love to extend their streak into the new year.
They've outscored their last three opponents 9-4.
"We're coming along. We've been progressing with every game so far," said coach Mike Venezia. "We're still a young team and the learning curve is high for a lot of them but they're picking up on the speed of the game.
"I think our offense has been progressing and hopefully we get back on track over next weekend."
At 7-2, the Spartans are second in the rugged New England Hockey Conference.
There have been no roster additions for the second semester.
Consistency and pace of play mean everything to the Spartans, who have proved themselves in one-goal games with a 3-2 record.
Castleton is also looking to get over the .500 mark at home. The Spartans were 0-2 right off the bat in twin losses to 15th-ranked (at the time) Oswego and are 2-3 at the Arena.
The Spartans average 2.31 goals scored to 2.15 goals allowed and lean heavily on the skills of senior goalie Alexis Kalm (.916 saves percentage, 2.51 goals-against average). Kalm had 46 saves on 51 shots in the loss to Norwich and is a multiple winner of the NEHC Goalie of the Week award.
Courtney Gauthier leads the Castleton attack with eight points and another nine players have four or more points.
Venezia will be looking for a consistent effort all over the ice in the second semester.
"We'd like to be able to break the puck out of our zone a little bit quicker and maximize our opportunities and play with the speed and tempo that we've played over the year," he said.
Northland, of Ashland, Wis., enters at 2-8 but Venezia cautions against taking the Jills lightly. He characterizes them as a senior-led team that plays disciplined hockey within its system.
But scoring has been a problem for the Jills with just 10 goals thus far. Allyson Reilly has three goals and three assists to lead the club and goalie Gabby Suhr is enjoying a fine statistical season with a .926 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average.
"Their record does not reflect how they're played," Venezia said. "It's a nice first test for us to bring energy to a game."
SUNY-Canton vs. Buffalo State
SUNY-Canton, 0-7-1, beat Castleton in overtime in this event last year.
The Roos are led by Sarah Kosnaskie with four goals and an assist and give both goalies lost of work. Sirena Alvarez has a .902 save percentage and allows 2.87 goals per game in four appearances while Brooke Susac's numbers are 3.91 and .897 in her six showings.
Buffalo State is 2-9 but the Bengals are coming off a victory. Natasha Steinle has six goals and an assist and Lila Toczek has three goals and three assists.
The tournament's championship and consolation rounds are set for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
