MIDDLEBURY — Castleton was within a possession in the final minutes but could not get the key shot to drop, nevertheless extended Middlebury to the limit Tuesday in a 64-61 loss in nonconference women’s basketball Tuesday night.
The host Panthers won the battle of unbeatens from different conferences, NESCAC Middlebury improving to 4-0 and LEC Castleton falling to 5-1.
But the game was close throughout and the Spartans had its biggest lead, a seven-point edge before a Panthers rally in the third period.
Middlebury had a 48-44 lead in the fourth period but Castleton’s Alexis Quenneville had a trey and a driving layup to give CU the lead and the chase was on.
An Emily Bose free throw with .5 seconds forced the overtime session. That was her 15th point and her 10th of the second half.
The Spartans had several chances to tie or take the lead in the waning seconds before free throws by Betsy Knox capped the scoring.
Maya Davis had 21 points and Knox 15 for the Panthers.
Bose led Castleton with 15 points, with Quenneville adding 14, Kylie Wright 12 off the bench and Brooke Raiche 11.
The Spartans will host Keene next Wednesday in their Little East Conference opener.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY-Delhi 70, Castleton 60
DELHI, N.Y. — Castleton held down the high-scoring Broncos but slipped to SUNY-Delhi 70-60 in nonconference basketball Tuesday.
The Broncos, who had scored more than 95 points three times and twice scored 102, built a 37-26 halftime lead and held off Castleton overtures to the lead.
The Broncos are 5-2 while the Spartans slipped to 1-4.
Darius Hines had 17 points to lead the victors while Demauriaye Smith, Remy Brown and Terrin Roy had 11 points apiece and Tyrell Johnson nine for Castleton.
The Broncos were 28 of 59 from the field to Castleton’s 23 of 53.
Castleton returns to action next Wednesday, hosting Keene in a Little East Conference matchup.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Spartans’ Rice reaps
another postseason honor
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The awards continue to roll in for Castleton University football junior defensive lineman Chris Rice, as he was named a New England Football Writers Select Division II/III All-Star.
Rice earns the honor after landing Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-ECFC accolades last week. It was his second appearance in as many years on the ECFC’s first team, and he becomes the first player to earn recognition from the NEFW since Eric Decker in 2017. Rice is one of just two ECFC players to land the honor alongside Dean defensive back Shannon Moxey.
He had a record-setting campaign in 2019, notching a program-record seven sacks in a season and setting the all-time program sack record with 15. He is also the program’s all-time leader in tackles for a loss with 46 and had 18 tackles for a loss this season — 2.0 per game — to lead the conference and rank ninth in all of Division III. He also set the single-game sack record with three against Norwich and had a 32-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the contest. In nine games, he registered at least one tackle for a loss in eight contests and had multiple tackles for a loss in six.
He finished the season with 50 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, an interception and a blocked field goal in addition to his seven sacks and 18 tackles for a loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.