CASTLETON — The day started well enough for the Castleton University men’s lacrosse team. When Mount Anthony graduate Trey Lang skillfully faked a couple of defenders and then rifled a hard shot past Plymouth State goalie Robert Porter, the Spartans had drawn first blood and things were looking as bright as the warm spring preview of a day.
Then it all disintegrated. The Panthers scored six unanswered goals and went on to an 8-4 victory.
Lang had a big day in this season opener with two assists to go with his goal. Hartford High graduate Dawson Nalette also had a nice start to the season with two goals.
Chris LaBonte and Tom Grabher had the other goals for Castleton and Ty Bowen contributed an assist.
But nobody had a day quite like Plymouth’s Riley Roy. He amassed four goals and an assist.
Mike Fleury was the other big piece of the Panther attack with two goals and three assists.
“It was great to get an early lead. I think our guys did a really nice job of riding the early wave of momentum that both teams were feeling due to playing our first games in such a long time,” Castleton coach Bo McDougall said.
“I think Plymouth did a better job of harnessing that energy as we went from the first to the second quarter.”
It had been a year since Castleton had played a game after getting the 2020 season cut short by COVID.
Mike Wilus, a 2011 graduate of Amherst, a member of the lacrosse rich NESCAC, was coaching his first game at Plymouth and the Panthers made it a memorable one for him.
“It wasn’t pretty. We’ve got a got of work to do,” Wilus said to the team. “This is the first step. We are building a foundation.
“I was very excited about the effort.”
The Spartans looked sharp early. The 1-0 lead stood until Fleury scored with 33 seconds left in the first quarter to tie it.
Lang made a strong bid to recapture the lead for Castleton but the next six goals were scored by the visitors.
The Panthers took a 3-1 lead into halftime and then came the Riley Roy show. He scored three in a row to put Plymouth on top 6-1.
The Spartans came to life and sliced the lead to 6-3 on goals from Nalette and Grabher, Lang assisting on both.
But Roy’s fourth score extinguished any momentum the Spartans had.
“I was really impressed with our goalie Maxx Ingison,” McDougall said. “When we pack it in to that zone defense we run, we rely on our goalie to make saves that he is supposed to make.
“Maxx did that and even stopped a few that most goalies would not have. If we keep getting goalie play like we did today, we can do some really good things this year.”
Ingison is a senior goalie by way of Burr and Burton Academy and he is backed up by Chris Wilk, a freshman from Rutland.
“One thing that I think can’t go unnoticed is that we have two goalies who are both capable of coming up big in big moments,” McDougall said. “Chris Wilk has had a lot of good practices with us and I know that him being on the roster is making Maxx better. They challenge each other and push each other.
“As a coach, it’s easy to sleep at night knowing we have two great goalies on the roster.
McDougall also felt the defense got a big lift from the play of Tyan Hayford and Mike Dean.
“Much like our goalie position, we ask a lot of those guys and they both answered the call today,” McDougall said.
“I’m never one to be happy with a loss, but there is something to be said for being back on the field after a full year without a game.
“Our guys have been doing everything we are asking of them from a COVID protocol standpoint and it was nice to see that be rewarded by finally being able to suit up and play.
“We have a little smaller roster than normal, as a few guys decided to study remotely from home this spring, but the guys we have played hard for a full 60 minutes this afternoon.
“We’ll get a few key guys back from injury later this week and we’ll add three hockey players when the hockey season ends.
“Once we are a full squad, I think the expectations for this team can be as high as we want them to be.”
The Spartans visit Norwich University on Saturday.
The opener against Plymouth did not count in the Little East Conference standings. The league game will be on April 13 at Plymouth.
McDougall is eager for that contest that he views as a barometer for the Spartans’ progress.
