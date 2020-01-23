Castleton took it on the chin at Norwich the first time the women’s hockey teams met last season, then turned around and skated to a tie against the nationally-ranked Cadets in the rematch.
“I guess that’s even more reason to focus on us and not the opponents,” said first-year Cadets coach Sophie Leclerc on Thursday.
Meeting No. 2 for this season takes place at Castleton’s Spartan Arena Friday at 4 p.m. and the Spartans hope to turn around a 5-0 loss to the Cadets. Norwich wants to avoid another trap while continuing to build on the philosophy of its new bench boss.
Under Leclerc, it’s all about speed for the sixth-ranked, 11-4-1 Cadets.
“We want to be faster and more offensive and be creative,” said Leclerc.
So far, she’s getting what she wants with a squad that outscores its opponents by an average of 4.13-1.13. That’s a clear reflection of the success Leclerc had at Norwich where the 2010 grad is among the school’s all-time top offensive players.
“It seems like the kids have been open to the change and embraced every piece of it,” she said.
Both teams try to win with speed, and in Castleton’s case, the Spartans don’t feel like their put their best foot forward in Northfield early in December.
They were outshot 51-10 and it could have been worse had Castleton goalie Alexis Kalm not stood on her head with 46 saves.
“I don’t think we were playing to our potential. I think we were playing intimidated,” said Castleton coach Mike Venezia.
There is much to be impressed with in the Norwich attack, which gets scoring from every line and is led by Amanda Conway (12 goals, 12 assists), Sophie McGovern (7-10-17) and Ann-Frederique Guay (9-6-15). Another five skaters have 10 or more points so there is no place for an opponents’ defense to hide.
Veteran goalie Kate Winstanley needed to make only 10 saves for her shutout of Castleton in December.
On Friday, Venezia is hoping a club in which he has great faith will match the Cadets’ pace.
“We want to neutralize their speed,” he said. “We want to make it tough for them to get momentum getting into our zone.
“Our speed is something we’ve been harping on because we have a lot of it.”
The 10-7-1 Spartans have had a hot-and-cold season but are riding a three-game unbeaten string.
Castleton has juggled its lines to create a more effective offense but that’s still a work in progress. The stellar play of the much-celebrated Kalm remains critical to the Spartans, whose goals/for-goals/ against average is 2-1.83.
Courtney Gauthier (5-5-10), Casey Traill (6-2-8) and Nicolle Trivino (5-1-6) are Castleton’s top scorers while defenseman Samantha Munroe has six assists.
“We’re never satisfied but over the past three games the girls have been playing very well,” Venezia said. “I think we’ve had a lot of key players step up recently and a couple of freshmen are making an impact.”
Friday’s game has great significance beyond that of being a rivalry game. The Cadets are first in the New England Hockey Conference (8-0 for 16 points) and the Spartans (7-2-14) right behind them, with Suffolk (5-3-1, 11) on Castleton’s heels in the chase for playoff position.
After Friday, Castleton’s next four games are against NEHC teams bunched right behind the Spartans.
“The girls know every game means something,” Venezia said.
Leclerc, a Barre native, says she relishes the in-state rivalry and enjoys having her Cadets wearing a bullseye.
“Any in-state game to me is amazing,” she said.
“The cool thing about both teams is there’s no way they are the same as when we last met. That’s why we focus on what we’re doing. That 5-0 score means nothing.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
