The Hoffman Cup is up for grabs when the St. Lawrence and Norwich University football teams meet on Saturday at noon in Northfield.
Who needs a trophy for motivation on a Saturday like this? Certainly not Norwich or Castleton University. They are both playing their home openers today and thirsting for a victory after starting the season with road losses.
Castleton is hosting Fitchburg State on its Homecoming Day that also includes the Hall of Fame ceremony in the morning. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
Fitchburg opened with a 33-28 victory over Dean last week.
Castleton’s 20-7 loss at Plymouth State was disappointing but perhaps the greatest source of frustration to coach Tony Volpone was the Spartans’ lack of energy.
Volpone surmised that his veteran team simply took the Panthers for granted after beating them last year.
“We just didn’t have the tenacity. I think the players had a preconceived notion that they could just go out there and that it would happen instead of making it happen,” Volpone said.
Much of the message of this week’s practices has been about recovering that energy and the hunger.
Castleton quarterback Evan Smith’s numbers were decent as he completed 12 of his 20 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
But Volpone and his staff picked up things on film that Smith still needs to get better at.
“They were things that a fan would not see from the stands,” Volpone said. “We left some opportunities out there and could not sustain anything.
“Evan knows this and we continue to support Evan as our quarterback. We are looking forward to seeing how he progresses from day one to day two.”
A lack of energy was not the problem for Norwich in its 7-0 loss to Salve Regina.
“The kids played their tails off,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
The game at Sabine Field will feature two teams looking not only for their first victory and but also their first points of the season. St. Lawrence opened with a 27-0 loss to Endicott.
“Something has to give,” Murnyack said.
The Saints are athletic and multiple on offense. They are apt to have the quarterback under center with two tight ends and then give you a very different look with four or five wide receivers.
“That presents problems,” Murnyack said.
“Their first game said more about how good Endicott is than it did anything about St. Lawrence.”
The Cadets had three quarterbacks seeing action against Salve.
“We were not going to play Mitchell (Theal),” Murnyack, noting his shoulder injury.
When it came down to the end, they inserted Theal for his experience.
He was 5 of 14 and Riley Geyer was 7-for-17 passing.
Freshman Aidan Sullivan also saw action, completing three of five passes with an interception.
“We really like him a lot,” Murnyack said of the 6-foot-3, 200-pound QB from Marshwood High School, a Maine football dynasty that has won the state title in six of the last seven years.
Last year in the state championship game, Marshwood coach Alex Rotsko trusted Sullivan enough to execute a quarterback sneak on his own 9-yard line on a fourth down with nearly two yards to go in the fourth quarter. He got the first down and Windham never had the ball again.
“I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from the Norwich coaching staff,” Rotsko said.
Norwich senior wide receiver Trevor Chase also played at Marshwood and St. Lawrence remembers him well. When the Cadets beat St. Lawrence 30-24 in 2019, Chase caught a program record 13 passes in the game.
Defensive back Matthew Christie was a big piece of the defensive effort for Norwich. He had 10 tackles including eight solo stops.
“It all starts with him,” Murnyack said. “He is also our quarterback on the back line of our defense. He did a great job in getting us in the right formations and making the right calls.”
Speaking of the right calls on defense, Volpone knows that that his defensive unit must be alert against Fitchburg. The Falcons have a penchant for running trick plays and executing fake punts.
Middlebury College finally gets in on the fun next week as the Panthers travel to Amherst to open the season on Sept. 17.
QUICK KICKS: Assumption College opened with a 3-0 upset of No. 13 (Division II) Kutztown State and St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Jake Cady was a big part of it. He completed 18 of his 33 passes for 138 yards and was also Assumption’s leading rusher with 32 yards on eight carries. Two of Cady’s passes were caught by Mount Anthony graduate Gavin Johnson. ... Like Middlebury, Dartmouth opens its season on Sept. 17 when Valparaiso comes to Hanover.
The University of New Hampshire puts its 1-0 record on the line at the University of Albany on Saturday with a 7 p.m. kickoff. ... Castleton’s league, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, went 1-4 on the opening week. The only ECFC team to win was Alfred State which edged Alvernia 17-14. ... Burr and Burton Academy graduates Joey and Jay McCoy are playing on the No. 23 ranked team in the nation in Division III. There are 240 D-III teams. The brothers combined for five tackles in the Hobart secondary in the 36-6 pasting of Alfred University.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.