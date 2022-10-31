Castleton University senior captain Darby Palisi will remember the final win of her junior season very well.
Palisi scored the game-winning goal to lead the Spartans women’s hockey team to a 1-0 upset win against rival Norwich University in the New England Hockey Conference semifinals.
The Cadets had won the two regular season matchups, but the Spartans got them when the games mattered the most.
It’s rivalry games like that that really bring out the best in both sides.
Norwich women’s coach Sophie Leclerc summed up feeling of those type of games after the Cadets’ 6-0 win against Castleton earlier in the season at Spartan Arena.
“The in-state rivalry always just creates this sense of passion that hits right from the start,” Leclerc said. “It’s easy to get up for this game.”
The squads meet twice in the regular season with Castleton hosting on Nov. 11 and Norwich hosting on Jan. 21.
On the men’s side, the Cadets have won the last seven contests with the Spartans, but the intensity of those rivalry contests still remains.
A group of newcomers will get their feet wet in this storied rivalry this winter.
Here’s a sampling of freshmen who may make an impact for the Castleton and Norwich women’s and men’s hockey teams.
Meg Aiken, Castleton: Aiken, from Sherwood, Prince Edward Island in Canada, made her presence felt with an assist in the Spartans’ first game. Aiken comes with plenty of offensive pedigree, racking up 95 points in four years playing for the Mount Academy Saints under-19 team.
Moa Carlsson, Castleton: Carlsson, from Huddinge, Sweden, comes with plenty of experience, most recently playing with AIK 2, where she scored 12 goals and dished out 18 assists. She had three shots in the CU opener.
Rachel McNeil, Castleton: Ottawa, Ontario’s McNeil made an instant impact, scoring in her first collegiate game, doing so on her only shot of the day. McNeil was a standout for the Ontario Hockey Academy before landing at CU.
Maysa Ford, Castleton: Ford, a defenseman, was most recently in the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program. She was a standout for the Steel City Selects a few years prior.
Olivia Boyer, Norwich: Boyer, a Saint Paul, Minnesota native, brings plenty of scoring pedigree from her time playing for Hill-Murray School. Last winter she had six goals and 14 assists and was just as consistent in the two years previous.
Lucy Beal, Norwich: Beal, a United Kingdom native, had a standout campaign playing for Hoosac School last winter, scoring 13 goals with eight assists. She was a major contributor on the Great Britain U-18 team for multiple years as well. She won Gold with the Great Britain women at the World Championships last winter.
Emma Morel, Norwich: Morel, a defenseman, has experience in big games, playing for her home country of France in Olympic qualifiers and U-18 Championships. She’s no stranger to Vermont having played for Vermont Academy and earning All-NEPSAC first team honors on defense.
Jillian Wexler, Norwich: Wexler was a standout four-year starting goalie at Princeton Day School, where she had a save percentage of .93. She most recently played club hockey with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers, where her team earned Silver at USA Hockey Nationals.
Sophie Zemianek, Norwich: Zemianek was a standout for the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team in recent seasons as one of their top scoring threats. The Comets earned a Division I state title her senior year.
Dylan Roebuck, Castleton: Roebuck, a 21-year old from Pennsylvania, got a lot of experience with the Boston Jr. Rangers last winter, where he played in 40 games, racking up 19 points. He played great in the playoffs, scoring three goals.
Jason Atkinson, Castleton: Atkinson had a huge year with the New Jersey 87’s last year with 39 points, before adding up seven more in the playoffs. The 5-foot-7 forward has a trio of shots in two games at Castleton.
Balint Mesterhazy, Castleton: Mesterhazy earned an assist on the lone goal Castleton scored in the opening weekend. The Hungarian has accumulated a bunch of experience playing in his home country and the United States.
Josh Ward, Castleton: Ward, an Ontario native, has been a standout goaltender in Canada for multiple seasons. Arguably his best season came in 2020-21 with the Amherst Ramblers where he went 11-1 with a 2.58 goals against average. CU has established goaltenders, but he’ll gain valuable knowledge this year.
Johnny Johnson, Norwich: Johnson, an Illinois native, is a potent goal-scoring threat. Last year playing for the Cranbrook Bucks in Canada, he scored 20 goals, following up his 19-goal season the year before with the New Jersey Rockets.
Nicholas Cordeiro, Norwich: Last year, Cordeiro played in 46 regular season games across Mississauga Chargers and North York Rangers of OJHL. He had 37 points last season and scored a goal in the playoffs for the Rangers.
Owen Hains, Norwich: Hains, from Pennsylvania, had a dominant showing in the EHL playoffs last season playing for the New Jersey 87’s, where he was 6-1 in goal with a goals against average of 1.13. He’s in a similar spot as Ward at Castleton, in that he’s blocked by experienced goalies and will develop under their tutelage.
Devon Thibodeau, Norwich: Thibodeau, a defenseman, played in 50 games last year with the Carleton Place Canadians and Cobourg Cougars. He shined with the Cougars in the playoffs, where he scored once and had two assists.
