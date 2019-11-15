PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The road continued to agree with Castleton women’s hockey and, on Friday, Courtney Gauthier in particular.
Gauthier had the go-ahead goal-and-pad goal in the third period and the Spartans skated past Plymouth, 3-1, in New England Hockey Conference action.
Castleton is now 3-0 on a four-game road trip which ends Saturday and 3-0 in the NEHC. The 3-2 Spartans have completely reversed an 0-2 start.
Castleton never trailed in this one, with Ryanne Mix providing an early 1-0 lead and Gauthier later snapping a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal. She was assisted by Mix on a play which began behind the Panthers nets.
Gauthier and Samantha Munroe assisted Mix on Castleton’s first goal.
Castleton goalie Alexis Kalm was sometimes spectacular with 23 saves and Plymouth freshman Becca Bridges was equally impressive under some heavy pressure with 27 saves.
Gauthier capped the scoring into an empty net to seal the win when the Spartans were shorthanded.
Caitlin Connor scored for Plymouth, which fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
Castleton will wrap up its road trip Saturday at Southern Maine.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 72,
Maine-Farmington 56
FARMINGTON, Maine — A 26-15 first period got Castleton women’s basketball off to a good start in a 72-56 victory over Maine-Farmington in the UMF Tip-Off Tournament Friday.
The 2-0 Spartans got balanced scoring with Alexis Quenneville netting 21 points, Emilee Bose 19 and freshman Elise Magro 15 to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists.
UMF lost its opener despite Page Brown’s 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Spartans led 41-27 at the half and led by as many as 18 points after halftime.
Quenneville hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and Bose chipped in eight rebounds. Katlyn Toomey had 10 boards for Castleton.
Castleton will play Thomas in the tournament’s second round Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 2, Skidmore 2
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Castleton men’s hockey rallied from a 2-1 third-period deficit and tied unbeaten Skidmore, 2-2, in overtime in NEHC play Friday.
Castleton, 1-2-1, visits Hobart Saturday.
Skidmore is now 3-0-1.
