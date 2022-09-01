CASTLETON — It was not the opening day of soccer Castleton University fans were hoping for on Thursday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans fell 2-0 to Plattsburgh State in the women's game and then the lights came only to showcase a strong, physical Russell Sage team in a 3-1 victory.
Sometimes you have to look beyond the scoreboard.
That was especially true in the women's game where Castleton coach Chris Chapdelaine liked the way his Spartans stood up to a far more experienced Plattsburgh side.
The Cardinals boasted a lot of experience, some of it coming in the form of fifth-year seniors taking advantage of their extra COVID year of eligibility.
"Twenty five of our 31 players are in their first or second fall of college soccer," Chapdelaine said.
Chapdelaine told his players following the game, "That was a really good effort."
The Spartans were only two spectacular saves by Plattsburgh goalkeeper Julia Ennis away from a tie game.
Ennis made an outstanding diving save to deny Jamie Ledoux about 14 minutes into the game.
Then, in the second half, Ennis charged far out of the net and got a good piece of the ball off the foot of Emma Patrissi, taking away another great scoring opportunity.
"It was more about making a decision," said Ennis of her second highlight-reel stop. "You have to make a decision to come out and then stick to it."
WOMEN
Plattsburgh 2, Castleton 0
Castleton's Alex Billings made a textbook cross just over a minute into the game that the Spartans came close to converting it.
But it was the Cardinals scoring on a nice shot by Allison Seidman to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
They cushioned the lead less than eight minutes into the second half when Kirsten Villemaire scored.
Villemaire, one of the Cards' graduate students, is a special player who brings more experience than most to the field. She also had the assist on the first goal.
The game was pretty evenly played as indicated by the Cardinals' 9-7 edge in shots and 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Castleton travels to Skidmore on Saturday.
MEN
Sage 3, Castleton 1
The Spartans took the lead on Gonzalaiz Arakaza's penalty kick at the 23:58 mark.
Arakaza caught goalie Tyler Brennan leaning just slightly to his left and the CU freshman beat Brennan with a low shot just to his right.
Russell Sage coach Amir Pasic, a former Castleton goalkeeper, wasn't overly concerned at the 1-0 deficit.
"In both of our preseason games, we got behind and we won both of them," Pasic said. "We've been behind."
The rest of the night belonged to the Gators as El Hadji Iba Sy, Isaiah Edmonds and Braxton Harper scored. Harper also had one of the Gators' three assists.
Russell Sage is in the competitive Empire 8 Conference where Pasic feels they can do well.
"I think we will compete. We have the right attitude," he said.
"I love coming back here."
"That is a big, physical team," Castleton coach John O'Connor said of the Gators. "Today, we had a hard time handling that."
O'Connor said he expects to see a similar team in terms of physicality on Sept. 7 when the Spartans travel to Plattsburgh State.
NOTES: Fair Haven assistant boys soccer coach Nick Carrabino was at Dave Wolk Stadium taking in the men's game. His son Nick Carrabino is a freshman on the Colby-Sawyer team and scored on a 30-foot laser into the corner in his first college game, a 4-1 win over Clark University. ... The next home game for the CU men's soccer team will be on Sept. 9 against Eastern Nazarene. ... The Spartan women's next home game comes on Sept. 7 when Norwich University is the opponent. ... The Castleton women's team has reached the Little East Conference semifinals each of the last two years.
