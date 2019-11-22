A talented goalie never hurts and neither does a good power play.
Castleton’s had the former all season and on Friday the Spartans discovered a bit of the latter in a 3-0 victory over New England College in a women’s New England Hockey Conference game at Spartan Arena.
Nicolle Trivino and Samantha Lawler had power-play markers, Lawler breaking up a scoreless tie in the second period and Trivino capping the scoring in the third period on the man advantage.
Castleton scored on 2 of 5 power plays and 40 percent is a great percentage for a team that entered the game at just 14% (5 for 38). A sixth power-play chance lasted only nine seconds before being nullified by a Castleton penalty.
“We struggled a little bit. We’re trying to put it together so it was nice, no matter how pretty or ugly it was to get the goal on the power play, just to get some more confidence and feel better about ourselves,” said Trivino, a senior forward. “We’re trying to figure it out.
“You just have to know that what you practiced is going to work.”
“We made the adjustments we needed to between the second and third period,” said coach Mike Venezia.
Castleton won its fifth straight game for the first time since the beginning of the 2015-16 season and is alone atop the NEHC standings at 5-0. The Spartans are 5-2 overall with their first win at Spartan Arena in three tries this year.
Keeper Alexis Kalm had 18 saves for her second straight shutout but had to work hard early as the Pilgrims, though 0-7 now and 0-5 in the NEHC, had the better of it in the first period.
Lawler scored her third goal of the season at 5:17 of the second in a nice power-play setup. Freshman Brooke Greenwood sent a cross-ice pass to Samantha Munroe and Munroe hit a hard slapshot from the left wing circle that Lawler tipped past keeper Sean D’Urso (26 saves). Initially it appeared as though Munroe scored her first goal of the year; rather the senior defenseman gathered her fifth assist.
That was followed by an anxious moment when a giveaway created an apparent breakaway for NEC’s Titiana Fedeneva. But Castleton’s Ryanne Mix ran her down from behind and put on some pressure and Fedeneva managed just a weak shot that Kalm handled easily.
Kalm, who has allowed two goals in the past four games, had some far more challenging saves on the way to her shutout. One of them came head to head moments later against Meghan Moore.
Ali Stevens padded the lead early in the second period when she fired on net from the right wing circle then charged the goal and knocked in her own rebound.
Stevens initiated the final power-play goal with a shot from the left wing circle, with Trivino sticking her nose in a scrum for the loose puck at the right post and jamming it home with 12:05 left to play. Mix also assisted.
“Winning five in a row is awesome and a big confidence boost,” said Trivino. “That’s something I’ve never experienced before.
“It feels really good to say that we’re on top (in the NEHC). Even if it’s just for a little bit, it’s pretty special.”
The Spartans put their streak on the line Saturday at 1 p.m. when UMass-Boston, 2-2 overall entering Friday play, comes to Spartan Arena for another NEHC game.
“They’re a lot better than their record,” said Venezia. “It’s definitely going to be a tougher game and we need to play 60 minutes.”
STAFF REPORT
MEN’S HOCKEY
UMass-Boston 6, Castleton 3
Castleton was backed into a 3-0 hole and the Spartans came out swinging. Twice they pulled within a goal before falling to UMass-Boston 6-3 Friday at Spartan Arena.
Jack Riley and Zack Bross goals restored two-goal leads and assured the Beacons would not be denied, Riley completing his hat trick in the process.
Jason Bilski lit the lamp twice for Castleton in a spirited comeback effort. Castleton skated with the high-flying (47 shots) Beacons after falling back big.
Two Riley goals, one shorthanded, and Billy Grant’s power play made it 3-0 in the middle session, forcing Kyle Alaverdy from the CU net. Alaverdy already had 17 saves.
After a timeout CU came out hard, with Dom Kuziak scoring shorthanded from Brian Leonard and Bilski following with a tip in from Troy Taylor on the power play.
Riley’s third goal made it 4-2, then Bilski capped a six-goal second period with a power-play goal. Alex Maunula and Andrew Barber assisted.
Bross scored 2:19 into the third and the Beacons added an empty netter.
Castleton goalie Brandon Collett gave up two goals and saved 24 shots in relief.
The Beacons are now 3-2 and 2-1 in the NEHC.
Castleton (1-4-1, 1-3-1 NEHC) hosts Babson Saturday at 4 p.m.
