CASTLETON — When Vermont State University Castleton football coach Tony Volpone introduced former Spartan great linebacker Jakob Trautwein at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, he called him, "Pound for pound the best player I have ever coached."
Trautwein rang up 307 tackles for Castleton from 2014 through 2017. Twenty eight of those were for a loss.
Trautwein stressed to the players just how important these practices are as they prepare for the season opener at home on Sept. 2 against Plymouth State.
"Bring the energy and extra focus. That will transfer right to game day," Trautwein said to the players.
Volpone has been pleased with the preseason camp.
"We talk about getting better the next day and I think we have done that," Volpone said.
"We have got to get things buttoned up in the kicking game."
The kicking game can be a weapon for the Spartans with the talented Noah Crossman doing the placekicking.
"We have seem some good things on both sides of the ball," Volpone said.
Even spring sports get in on the fall action. Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley will have his Spartans involved in a three-way scrimmage at SUNY Adirondack that will include Union.
Castleton women's soccer coach Chris Chapdelaine saw his players trickle in on Wednesday with the first practice slated for Thursday. He is certain they will come ready to play.
"I never question our kids. They always work hard over the summer. They are ready to go," Chapdelaine said.
His Spartans have two scrimmages before they open the season on Sept. 1 at Plattsburgh State. The first is with MCLA and the second with Skidmore.
Chapdelaine will use the first scrimmage to eyeball the new players. Then, he will be looking to see how much the team has improved in the second session against Skidmore.
Field hockey coach Emily Lowell also has a scrimmage in place for her Spartans. They will meet St. Michael's College on Aug. 22 at home at 6 p.m.
"There is not as much unknown this year which is a good thing," Lowell said of her defending Little East Conference champions. "We will be looking to see how the freshmen mesh with the 2022 team."
Castleton men's soccer coach John O'Connor's schedule called for sending his players through a fitness test on Thursday morning.
"Last year, the fitness test produced best results of any year. I expect this year they will be as good or better," O'Connor said.
First, though, O'Connor had the players over to his Bellevue Avenue home for a barbecue on Wednesday night.
His Spartans will host Norwich University in a scrimmage on Tuesday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
NOTES: VTSU Casteton assistant football coach John Rhoades, who handles the inside linebackers, was recently hired as the White River Valley Middle School's athletic director. ... Coach Mike Audette's Castleton men's and women's cross country teams will host the VTSU Invitational on Sept. 2. The women's race will begin at 10:30 a.m. The gun goes off for the men's race at 11:15 a.m.