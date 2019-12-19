Having a three-time New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Week in net every night is something not all teams get the luxury of having.
For the Castleton Spartans, that luxury is senior Alexis Kalm.
She’s been named Goalie of the Week for the weeks ending on Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.
Kalm has been having a great season according to the stat sheet, securing a career high in save percentage with 93%. She’s saved 343 shots while only allowing 26 shots to get past her in goal.
She’s helped the Spartans to a 7-2 record in the NEHC and into excellent position to land home ice in the conference’s postseason tournament, second only to 7-0 Norwich.
Head coach Mike Venezia knew that Kalm deserved all of the accolades she has received so far this season.
“Lexi is one of the hardest-working players I have ever coached, and it’s great to see her hard work pay off both for her individual and our team success,” he said.
Kalm was appreciative of the recognition she has received from the NEHC.
“It’s always nice to see that your hard work is paying off and is recognized by others around you,” she said. “It is wonderful to represent Castleton University and provide a positive image of the women’s hockey program.”
The Spartans have won three straight games, improving their overall record to 8-5. They are 7-2 in NEHC conference play this season.
Kalm said that her play has rubbed off on her teammates in a big way.
“I think knowing I’ve got their backs helps spread more confidence to the players to play more aggressively and feel like they can take those chances on the ice to make something big happen,” she said.
Venezia echoed the words of his goalie.
“The team can take a little more risk on certain plays and play more comfortable knowing we have her in net,” he said.
Castleton has a goalie that can deliver on the ice for sure, but they also have a goalie that is a leader on and off the ice.
Venezia said that Kalm always brings her best into every day of training.
“Lexi goes into every practice like it’s the practice before our conference championship game. Having that mindset every day, pushing herself and our team only makes everyone around her better,” he said.
Hockey is not a one-person sport. It takes every player on the ice to earn your team a victory each night.
But having one of the country’s best in net doesn’t hurt.
“Lexi has obviously been a huge reason as to why we’ve seen the amount of success so far, I believe she is one of the best goalies in the country and her statistics prove how well she’s been playing,” Venezia said.
Although she has enjoyed a career high for save percentage this season, success is not new to Kalm. In her four years of playing for Castleton, she has only had one season where she did not secure a save percentage over 90%.
Kalm said that she tries to build on her success each year. “Each year is a new start and a new year to strive to improve on the previous. … I’m constantly working on becoming better mentally and physically,” she said.
Kalm had two people other than her coach to thank for her success over the years.
Her parents.
“Their mantra to me during my hockey career has been reset, refocus and be so good they can’t ignore you.”
Castleton returns to action Jan. 4, playing Northland in the opening round of the women’s Castleton Invitational.
