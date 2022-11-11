Middlebury quarterback Cole Kennon, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior from the Music City, is composing one of the great stories of the season.
Last week, he hit his highest note by throwing for 425 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-34 victory over Hamilton.
Kennon's numbers since he became the starting quarterback are startling through his five games. He has 1,621 passing yards and has thrown for 20 touchdowns against only two interceptions.
The Panthers will travel to Medford, Massachusetts where they will try to put the finishing touches on an 8-1 season against Tufts.
Only 55 miles from Medford sits the town of Paxton and the campus of Anna Maria College.
Middlebury's kickoff at Tufts on Saturday comes at 12:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. at Anna Maria, the ball goes in the air with Castleton as the opponent.
Should Castleton win, it will have the same Eastern Collegiate Football Conference record as Gallaudet at 5-1.
Gallaudet won the head-to-head meeting with Castleton in Washington, D.C. so the Bison already have the NCAA Division III playoff berth in hand.
Castleton still has plenty to play for. They bring a 5-4 record into the game so a winning season is on the line. That is also true for the Amcats who are 4-4.
The Spartans have the possibility of a bowl berth. If they can win, a 6-4 record might be good enough for a spot in the New England Bowl. Last year Alfred State represented the conference in the postseason bowl.
Castleton coach Tony Volpone said the school has declined an invitation to a bowl game in the past but that this year the circumstances are different.
"It is a way to give back to the players who have gone through so much due to COVID," Volpone said.
Volpone said there also is more parent involvement this year which could facilitate navigating the logistics that a bowl game could create.
He knows that no bowl game will be in play if the Spartans lose on Saturday and Anna Maria is no easy hurdle to climb over.
Last week saw the Amcats deploy two quarterbacks and both had success through the air in the 36-22 victory over Dean.
Castleton had its bye week.
The hot receiver for Anna Maria against Dean was Devin Tolbert who caught eight passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
"They are going to throw the ball," Volpone said. "We have to force them into bad decisions.
"You do that by giving them different looks and pressures.
"They also have a shifty little running back who can make people miss."
Kahil Bowens rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown to complement Anna Maria's passing game last week.
Evan Smith has been outstanding in his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Spartans. He has thrown for 1,604 yards with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions.
His primary receiver has become Jackson Brand with 22 catches for 324 yards and five touchdowns.
Lucas Morse, Simon Davis Jr. and Devin Wollner shoulder most of the running game for Castleton, a ground game that has begun to click late in the season.
One guy who might fly under the radar is Caezar Williams. He is an electrifying return man.
Williams has returned two punts for touchdowns and averaged 16.62 yards for his punt returns. He also ripped off 45 yards on his lone kickoff return.
"He might get overlooked because he is not the biggest or the loudest guy out there," Volpone said. "He is soft spoken and mild mannered."
He is also a Texan, one of two on the CU roster, the other being Joel Davidson from Spring.
That will be a state that Volpone and the staff will continue to look at when recruiting.
The heart of the Spartans' recruiting will always be the six New England states along with New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Bot the Northeast is saturated with NCAA Division III football schools while states like Texas and Florida have very few colleges playing at that level.
Volpone also points out that high school rosters have shrunk somewhat since COVID.
"The demand is still there but the supply isn't," he said.
Castleton and Anna Maria played their first football game against one another in Castleton on Sept 5, 2009.
It is for that reason the Spartans and Amcats look at this as a rivalry game.
There is a trophy attached to the game. The Helmet Trophy is a football helmet painted half Castleton green and half Anna Maria red.
QUICK KICKS: The University of New Hampshire seems to play nothing but big games lately and Saturday is no exception. Rhode Island is bringing a 6-3 record to Durham and is ranked No. 22 in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Rams are also 4-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association. UNH is is 6-3, 5-1 in the CAA and ranked No. 25. High stakes for this game that kicks off at 1 p.m. ... Rutland's Slade Postemski will be involved on one of small college football's great traditions when he and his Bowdoin teammates host Colby in the 133rd meeting between the teams. Postemski, a freshman, has caught three passes and returns kicks. ... Hartford High graduate Kyle Hamilton has 24 tackles and an interception for Bates College which wraps up its season on Saturday at Hamilton.
St. Johnsbury graduate Jake Cady had a big game as Assumption's quarterback last week in a 21-12 victory at St. Anselm. Cady threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Two of his completions went to Mount Anthony graduate Gavin Johnson. ... Dartmouth takes a 2-6 record to Cornell on Saturday with a game in Hanover next week to close out the season against Brown. ... How is this for a Division III venue: Ithaca (9-0) clashes with Cortland (9-0) on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
