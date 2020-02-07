The Norwich and Castleton men's hockey teams could be seeing a lot of each other in the next few weeks. That's the hope for Castleton anyway.
This final stretch of three regular-season games will determine whether Castleton will qualify for the New England Hockey Conference and it begins Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Spartans host the top-ranked Cadets at Spartan Arena.
Norwich is on pace to win the NEHC's top seed while the Spartans are hoping to nail down the eighth and final playoff spot, a position which would put them up against the Cadets in the first round.
The Spartans are currently eighth and also have home games remaining next weekend against Suffolk and Johnson and Wales, teams just below them in the NEHC. Suffolk trails Castleton by a single point. Castleton cannot advance past the eighth seed.
Castleton stunned Norwich in Northfield 2-1 earlier this year on goals by Calvin Moise and Nick Gravina and the stellar goaltending of Brandon Collett, who turned back 54 shots, including 24 in the final period.
But the Spartans are mired in a seven-game losing streak, having given up six or more goals five times in that stretch. They will be facing a Norwich team known for its defensive prowess; the Cadets and goalie Tom Aubrun give up an average of just one goal per game.
Castleton enters the game led by Glenn Wisell (11 goals, 11 assists) and Moise (6-10-16) while the Cadets, who have won their last five games, have eight skaters with 10 or more points.
Felix Brassard paces the Cadets offense with 16 goals and 10 assists, followed by Cory Downs (22 points) and Gabriel Chicoine (20 points).
Norwich will host Johnson and Wales and Suffolk next weekend to wrap up the regular season.
Suffolk defeated the Spartans 8-4 and Castleton beat Johnson and Wales 5-1 in their previous meetings.
Even with a second win over Castleton, Suffolk has a tall order to overtake the Spartans, with games left to play against Babson, UMass-Boston and Norwich. Babson is currently second and UMass-Boston fifth in the conference.
On the women's side, Castleton is battling to hold on to the second spot in the NEHC behind Norwich, which needs one point in its final four games to lock down the outright regular-season title. The Spartans are tied with Southern Maine with UMass-Boston and Suffolk a point behind.
Castleton has the luxury of a four-game homestand to finish the regular season, with games against Suffolk, Southern Maine, Johnson and Wales and Salem State. The Spartans are 3-0-1 against that group.
Norwich also finishes the regular season at home, against Suffolk, Southern Maine, UMass-Boston and Johnson and Wales. Norwich is perfect against those teams in what has so far been a 12-0 league season.
