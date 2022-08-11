CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team was one short step away from a title. They fashioned a 4-2 record in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference, a game behind Anna Maria (5-1), the ECFC champion. Alfred state was also 5-1 but Anna Maria represented the league in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
So close and yet so far away, nobody remembers the team that came close.
The Spartans would like to take that next step and finally hoist the ECFC championship trophy, something they have never done since starting football in 2009.
That quest began this week when the players checked in on Thursday and went through a spirited practice on Friday morning.
Dan Mulrooney’s reward for coaching Anna Maria to the title was a new head coaching job at the Division II level. He inherits another reclamation project. His Lock Haven team is picked to finish dead last in the eight-team Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
The ECFC poll has not been released but you can be certain that coach Tony Volpone’s Spartans will not be last. They figure to be one of the contenders in the league.
The Spartans were on the field early on Friday morning, spending a good deal of time at stations according to their position.
A horn would sound and the Spartans would receive instructions over the public address system about the next drill.
When it came time for special teams work, head coach Tony Volpone shouted, “Long snaps, short snaps.”
Snapping the ball to a punter or the holder for a field goal attempt lacks the glamour and glitz of a quarterback and receiver hooking up on a post pattern but Volpone and his staff know that well executed snaps make all the difference in those close games like last year’s 31-30 victory over Galaudet or the 19-16 loss to SUNY Maritime.
Assistant coach Tyler Higley was working with the defensive backs on a drill that involved back pedaling.
“Open up like a center fielder,” said Higley to his group of players.
Rutland’s Noah Crossman looked to be in midseason form as he kicked 42-yard field goals through the uprights with plenty to spare.
Crossman said he had worked a couple of times over the summer with Rutland’s Steve Wolf, a kicking guru who can include former NFL kicker Steven Hauschka as his most famous client.
During the middle of the practice, Volpone offered a few observations.
— Ben Reid, the offensive lineman from Hudson Falls, New York, has transformed his body. He dropped some weight from being 5-foot-11, 280 pounds on the 2021 roster and came to camp in great shape.
— Alexander Prouty, an offensive lineman from Granville, New York has steadily improved every year.
— Saijon McIntosh, a wide receiver from Waterbury, Connecticut, has been very impressive in camp and is perceptibly quicker.
— Kevin McDonough, a linebacker by way of New Hampshire’s Concord High School, has emerged as an up and coming leader.
— Jacob Griggs, an inside linebacker from CVU and a transfer from Anna Maria, has been impressive and is one of the captains.
— Kristopher Carroll, an outside linebacker from Brattleboro, has picked up where he left off in the spring when he won the team’s combine competition.
Castleton Sports Information Director Tom Blake’s preseason began just as early as the players. He was taking each player’s head shot for the game program on Thursday.
“I’ve got to get my head shots on this day because it is the only time they are all together,” Blake said.
Thursday was also a day for the players to fill out forms and pick up equipment.
Blake is also getting the rosters and other information ready for the game programs.
“We want to breathe new life into the covers each week,” Blake said.
The cover changes week to week, featuring a different player.
Blake does not believe a lot of the fans are aware that the program is different each week.
“A lot of people buy a program at the first game but then I don’t think they realize that it is new each week. I wish they realized that because we put a lot of time and effort into them,” Blake said.
“Every week the stats are updated and there is a preview for both teams.”
Notes: The Spartans’ Green & White Game will be held on Aug. 27 with the season opener on Sept. 3 at Plymouth State. ... It was announced on Friday that Shawn Medeiros, who once worked in the athletic communications office at Castleton, will be the ECFC’s assistant commissioner while continuing to work as the sports information director at Endicott College. ... Seventy-two miles away, Norwich University began its practices this week, preparing for its opener on Sept. 3 against Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.
