This time of year in Vermont is special with that certain tang in the air that makes people feel good all over. Then, you add in the Maple Sap Bucket Game between Norwich University and Vermont State University Castleton and it sends Vermont’s football fans into a euphoric state.
VTSU Castleton and Norwich kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
“There are only three college football teams in the state and two of them are playing each other,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
“We know what we are getting into. They are 2-0 and it is their Homecoming.
“Some of our players have former teammates on the Castleton team and they are fired up. Our staffs know each other and they are all great guys but this is ultra competitive.”
“All states have their in-state rivalries,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said. “There’s Clemson-South Carolina, Duke-North Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Auburn-Alabama and you can go on and on.
“This is the same thing only on a smaller scale.
“One thing I have learned since living in Vermont is that Vermont is a very proud state.”
And Castleton and NU fans are extremely proud of their football teams. This game matters a lot.
Norwich brings an 0-2 record to town but the Cadets have also beaten Castleton in the last four games.
“Nobody on our team has ever held the Bucket,” Volpone said.
Norwich was dealt a tough blow in the opening-game loss at Husson University when starting quarterback Aidan Sullivan went out in the second half with an injury. He is likely lost for the season.
Ryan O’Keefe made his first start at QB in last week’s 14-7 loss at St. Lawrence University.
“You learn a lot in that first start,” Murnyack said.
The centerpiece of the Cadets’ offense was Mount Mansfield Union High graduate Jehric Hackney who rushed for 108 yards.
But the story of the night for Norwich was the defense that had SLU shut out entering the fourth quarter.
A couple of guys from Florida spearheaded that defensive effort. Imari Milton had 10 tackles and Iva Hayes, making his first college start, had five tackles, an interception and broke up two passes.
“Iva Hayes was making his first start and he got after it right away,” Murnyack said.
That defense will have to contain a VTSU Castleton offense directed by experienced quarterback Evan Smith and that had very productive games from two running backs in last week’s 32-3 victory at Fitchburg State.
Volpone loved that the Spartans got Christian Keeling and Devin Wollner going on the same day. Keeling rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Wollner for 83 yards and a score.
“We want to limit their wear and tear,” said Volpone of the luxury giving more than one back an appreciable number of carries.
“They both have very different styles but are equally effective.”
Despite the lopsided score, Volpone was far from elated about last week’s game.
“We made monstrous mistakes. I did not come out of there feeling as if we had dominated the game. Fitchburg played hard and we made some mistakes early. We need to improve,” Volpone said.
Volpone sees that NU defense as a tough one to solve.
“They have players up front who are hard to block and a defense that allows them to stay in games,” he said.
The Cadets also have offensive weapons that concern Volpone — players like Trevor Chase, one of the best receivers in the region, and Hackney.
“You have to know where Trevor Chase is at all times,” Volpone said.
“You have got to make sure that their best players are not the ones who beat you.”
Hackney ran for 91 yards and a touchdown in Norwich’s Maple Sap Bucket victory last year.
When Murnyack contemplates the game plan against the Spartans he lists the major concerns as a tough defense, an experienced quarterback and the kicking game handled by the talented Noah Crossman.
“We know what a big game it is. There’s a lot on the line,” Murnyack said.
A lot on the line — a chance to break the Cadets’ stranglehold on the Maple Sap Bucket series and to remain unbeaten for the Spartans and an opportunity to break through for that elusive first win and to win the Bucket a fifth consecutive season for the Cadets.
Murnyack said that despite the 0-2 start, the players frame of mind has been excellent each day through practice.
“I think they’re pissed,” Murnyack said.
Translation: The Cadets will be coming into Dave Wolk Stadium with the intent of pinning the Spartans’ ears back, as the late Keith Jackson might have phrased it.
Their emotion is certain to be matched by a team that has not hoisted the bucket the last four meetings.
You could say there is Texas-sized football excitement in this corner of this tiny state for right up the road from Dave Wolk Stadium, Middlebury College finally gets to open its season.
AMHERST AT MIDD
The Doug Mandigo era begins at Middlebury College at 2 p.m. with Amherst providing the opposition.
The Panthers went 7-2 in coach Bob Ritter’s final season last year and Mandigo has Cole Kennon at the controls. Kennon played the last six games in 2022 and threw 24 touchdown passes, second most in the NESCAC.
QUICK KICKS: The University of New Hampshire did not fall in the FCS national rankings after last week’s 45-42 loss to FBS opponent Central Michigan on a last-second field goal. Now, it’s onto the Granite Bowl. UNH will host Dartmouth on Saturday at 6 p.m. It will be the Big Green’s opener. ... St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Jake Cady was prolific again. The Assumption quarterback threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns and ran for yet another score in a 42-29 victory over South Connecticut. Cady and the Greyhounds have a stern test on Saturday with the trip to Michigan to face Grand Valley State, the No. 4 ranked team Division II. Assumption, 2-0, is ranked No. 23. ... There are no New England teams ranked in the top 25 in the NCAA Division III Poll. The only ones receiving votes are Endicott, Springfield and Trinity.