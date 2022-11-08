CASTLETON — There is an old saying that basketball players are made in the summer. It was evident in Tuesday night's season opening 69-45 victory for Castleton University over Norwich in women's basketball that West Rutland's Liz Bailey took the maxim to heart.
"I worked one-on-one with a person bigger than me, five days a week this summer," Bailey said.
The 6-foot-1 Bailey had a productive night, using her 22 minutes to ring up a double-double —14 points and 11 rebounds.
"She has really picked up her rebounding," Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
Bailey had already corralled nine rebounds by halftime.
Rutland's Elise Magro was another major contributor to the win with 16 points and 6 assists to go with a couple of steals.
She, too, got in as much work with a basketball as possible while working on a dude ranch in Wyoming this summer.
"There was a court 10 minutes away and we did what we could with a court and a ball," Magro said.
The Spartans had the Cadets staring at a big deficit before they knew what hit them. They raced to a 13-2 lead with Kelly Vuz canning the first two of her six 3-point field goals.
"We talked from day one about needing to come out hard and getting the other team back on their heels," Magro said.
"I was pleased with our effort," Barrett said.
"I wish we had done a better job on Haley Brewster but she doesn't need a lot of space."
Brewster, a sophomore swing player from Virginia Beach, Virginia, had a game-high 25 points to go with 15 rebounds.
"All in all, I thought we did a good job inside and outside," Barrett said.
"All of our freshmen played and all contributed."
Vuz was 6 of 12 from 3-point land and led the Spartans with 17 points. Magro followed with 16.
Other than Brewster, the Cadets had nobody in double figures.
The Spartans went into halftime with some momentum as Magro made a nice move in the lane to free herself for a shot and just beat the buzzer by kissing a bucket off the glass, sending the Spartans to halftime with a 35-22 advantage.
Gwyn Tatton was another mainstay for the Spartans with nine points and nine rebounds.
Proctor's Maggie McKearin came to the team late as the result of playing soccer but made a cameo appearance (four minutes) and grabbed a rebound.
McKearin and Bailey played against one another in the Proctor-West Rutland rivalry in high school, one of the state's most intense neighborhood rivalries.
"It is much more fun to play with her than against her. I love her," Bailey said.
The Spartans have six more games to play before they get into Little East Conference action. LEC play begins on Dec. 3 when the Spartans host Rhode Island College.
Bailey feels shoring up the defense will be one important area to improve upon before the Little East portion of the schedule begins.
"We need to take a harder line and not let them drive the middle," Bailey said.
Magro believes cultivating chemistry will be another focus before the LEC battles begin.
"With five new players, we just need to bring everyone together," Magro said.
Next up for the Spartans is their own tournament on Nov. 12 and 13. Their opponent will be Thomas on Saturday and Maine-Farmington on Sunday.
The Cadets are in action on Thursday when Thomas College comes to Northfield.
NOTES: Castleton got 10 points from its bench, Norwich 9. ... The Spartans' biggest lead was 31 points. Norwich never had the lead. ... Six of Castleton's 10 players are from Vermont. ... Castleton freshman Emily Adams from Enosburg Falls had a promising collegiate debut with six points and six rebounds. ... The Spartans held a 54-45 edge in rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.