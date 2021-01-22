NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The last time the Castleton University men’s basketball team walked off the court in a game that counted it was Feb. 22, 2020.
Fast forward 336 days and the Spartans are finally set to open their 2021 season. Castleton begins the 10-game Little East Conference (LEC) schedule with a game at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The Corsairs are coming off a 16-11 season, where they fell to Western Connecticut 88-75 in the conference championship game.
UMD returns a strong stable of guards that all averaged double figures last year. Junior Marcus Azor led the Corsairs with 14.7 points per game, while Adam Seablom averaged 13.3 and Jake Ashworth averaged 13.0 per game.
Castleton coach Paul Culpo is carrying 12 guys this year and five of them are freshmen. They’ll all get their feet wet on Saturday.
“We’ll play everyone and see what works,” Culpo said.
Keeping that set of guards in check will be essential if the Spartans want to start the year with a win.
“We have to do a good job of defending the perimeter,” Culpo said. “They have a really good backcourt. We have to force them into contested shots.”
Culpo pointed to minimizing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds as important factors for Castleton.
Just playing is going to be a treat. It has been a long time coming.
“It’ll be a win every time we can step on the floor, no matter if we win or lose,” Culpo said.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM, BC matchup
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The University of Vermont women’s hockey team was rolling.
After splitting their opening series with the University of New Hampshire, UVM rattled off four straight wins.
With 15 days between that last win on Jan. 9 against Connecticut and Sunday’s away matchup against Boston College, the Catamounts will see if that roll continues or if the long layoff hurts them.
To stay on a roll, UVM will need to put up its best effort of the season. The Eagles are 9-3 and only trail Providence in the Hockey East standings. Riding a five-game winning streak of their own, BC is clearly among the nation’s elite.
The Eagles present the league’s premier offensive attack with four of Hockey East’s top five players in points.
Junior Kelly Browne leads the way with 15 points, on five goals and 10 assists. Fellow junior Savannah Norcross leads the Hockey East with seven goals and sophomore defender Hadley Hartmetz leads the league with 11 assists.
Between those three and scorers like Jillian Fey and Gaby Roy, BC can beat teams with anyone up and down their roster.
If any team could slow the Eagles attack down, it could be UVM. The Catamounts allow just 1.17 goals per game, which is second to Northeastern for best in the conference.
Similar to BC, UVM has had a balanced offensive attack. Junior Corrine McCool leads the team with three goals, while Olivia Kilberg, Ellice Murphy and Theresa Schafzahl all have two goals.
Junior defender Maude Poulin-Labelle is the team’s best distributor with eight assists.
Sunday’s series opener is at 7 p.m. and Monday’s puck drop is at 3 p.m. in Chestnut Hill.
UVM BASKETBALL
Games postponed
BURLINGTON — The Vermont men’s basketball team paused team activities on Wednesday and will not play its scheduled games this weekend against the University of Hartford.
There have been no recent positive tests among men’s basketball Tier 1 personnel including student-athletes, coaches, and managers, but the pause is a precautionary measure due to exposure to COVID positive individuals.
The women’s basketball series against Hartford this weekend has also been postponed. Rescheduled dates for the postponed series will be announced at a later time by America East.
SKIING
Frisk takes first
The University of Vermont Alpine ski team got its season going Thursday in the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association event hosted by New Hampshire.
UVM’s David Frisk took home first place in both of Thursday’s men’s slalom races.
He won his first race with a time of 1:35, besting second-place Peder Nernsnaes, of UNH, by 0.4 seconds.
The Catamounts’ Raphael Quenneville also competed but was disqualified for a missed gate.
Frisk’s second win of the day was even more of a nail biter, where his time of 1:34.7 was better than UNH’s William Burneau-Bouchard by 0.1 seconds. Quenneville finished seventh with a time of 1:35.7.
The women took center stage for a pair of slalom races on Friday.
UVM’s Francesca English won the first slalom of the day with a time of 1:33.8, which bested Plymouth State’s Mathilde Nelles by 0.2 seconds.
The Catamounts’ Rachael DesRochers was 12th with a time of 1:39.9.
English took second in the second slalom, as Nelles won by 1.7 seconds. DesRochers finished in ninth.
UVM finished fifth in the team scoring.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.