The summer baseball uniform for Castleton University second baseman Reece de Castro will be that of the Glens Falls Dragons of the Perfect Game League.
The former Rutland High and Post 31 player will have Castleton teammates Evan Keegan and Riley Orr with him on the club when the Dragons open the season on June 3 at home against Albany.
Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley feels strongly about the guys on his team playing in the summer.
“The key is finding a place where you can get the challenge you need,” Shipley said.
He feels a team in the Perfect Game League is a great option.
“They will get better there and they’ll play a lot,” Shipley said of the three Spartans.
Keegan was CU’s top hitter with a .310 average and three home runs. De Castro batted a solid .297 with three homers and nine doubles.
Castleton’s Aubrey Ramey, Max Olmsted and Ryan Lawrence will be playing for the Burlington Brewers of the Green Mountain League where the schedule is not nearly as ambitious.
Shipley describes that league as “a mix of a collegiate and men’s league.”
The Brewers will play mostly Sundays with some week day games sprinkled into the schedule.
Their CU teammates Adam Newton, Nathan Kelley and Zac Willis be playing in the Tri-County League this summer, a loop located around Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Addison Schaub will be playing in the Albany Twilight League. Jack Miller and Joseph Voli will be competing for teams in their home state of New Jersey.
“There are places to play all over the place. As a baseball player, you have got to play in the summer,” Shipley said.
Ryan Zielinski, who is Castleton’s all-time hit leader with 227, once got hurt playing summer baseball.
“I think he ended up playing too much and that’s why he got hurt, You’ve got to find a balance,” Shipley said.
Boyle on the way
Green Mountain Union High School catcher Jack Boyle is the only Vermonter in Shipley’s incoming freshman class.
Shipley is extremely high on the left-handed power hitter.
“I think he is one of the best players in the state,” Shipley said.
“I think he needs to throw a little better but you get better as a catcher with reps.
“We need catchers.”
NOTES: Shipley is a huge tennis fan who subscribes to the Tennis Channel and watches it frequently. His daughter Olivia Shipley is Rutland High’s No. 1 singles player and has lost but two matches all season. ... The Little East Conference, of which Castleton is a member, had two teams selected for the 48-team NCAA Division III Tournament. Both began play in the tournament on Thursday. Eastern Connecticut was sent to the Auburn Regional in Auburn, New York and Southern Maine to the Hartford Regional in Connecticut.
