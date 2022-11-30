CASTLETON — The Castleton women's basketball team has taken the strong start to an art form. The Spartans began Wednesday night's game with a 7-0 run and came back onto the floor for the second half with an 8-0 spurt on the way to a 62-43 victory over Colby-Sawyer.
"We like to come out and get a big punch like that," senior Gwyn Tatton said. "Let's get out and see how they respond. A lot of teams can't handle it."
Tatton entered the game as the Spartans' leading rebounder and grabbed seven more on this night.
She has prided herself on that part of the game she was playing for Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School in Massachusetts.
"Rebounding and playing defense is a way I can contribute when my shots aren't falling," Tatton said.
Rutland's Elise Magro led the team with 17 points but also had a solid all-round game with a team-high five assists and three steals.
Kelly Vuz added 13 points and six rebounds and West Rutland's Liz Bailey was again solid in the post with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Castleton coach Tim Barrett liked the strong start. It is something that has become of theme for the Spartans this year.
But what he wants to really see now that the Spartans are about to start their Little East Conference schedule is sustaining that throughout the game.
"We have had games this year where we have had lulls," Barrett said. "Our conference games are always tight and the team that usually wins is the one that puts 40 minutes together."
The LEC campaign begins with a bang as Rhode Island comes to town on Saturday. RIC was voted No. 1 in the league's preseason poll.
"That will be a good measuring stick for us," Barrett said.
"Rhode Island is No. 1 but I think that playing at home will be a big advantage for us," Tatton said.
Home is exactly where Colby-Sawyer forward Courtney Brewster was on Wednesday night.
Castleton native Brewster, a former Fair Haven Union High standout, flirted with a double-double off the bench. She scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Brewster is a sophomore playing two sports for the Chargers, also competing in track and field.
Barrett felt his team came closer to playing that full 40 minutes he is seeking. The lull was a short one late in the first quarter and in the early minutes of the second quarter when the Chargers cut the lead to five (26-21) on a 3-point field goal by Brewster.
The Spartans threw their game into gear, stretching the halftime lead to 33-24 before steadily pulling away,
The Chargers fell to 2-4 and the Spartans hiked their record to 5-2 and halted a two-game losing streak.
Barrett again felt he got some solid contributions from several of his freshmen. Vergennes' Felicia Poirier scored eight points off the bench, Emily Adams added five points and four rebounds and Luna Perry-St. Peter contributed three points, three rebounds, blocked a shot and had a steal.
"I think our freshmen are playing with some confidence and they are only scratching the surface," Barrett said.
"I thought that Emily Adams gave us a real spark in the third quarter."
There was a sign on the door of the Castleton locker room: "Make It A Great Two-Game Home stand."
Part one has been accomplished. Part two is the most important piece of all — an opportunity to start the Little East Conference schedule with a 1-0 record.
NOTES: This is the first time in the last seven games between Castleton and Colby-Sawyer that the home team has won. Last season the Spartans swamped the Chargers 62-30 in New London, New Hampshire. ... After Saturday's game, the Spartans have three games remaining before the semester break and all are on the road. The second semester begins on Jan. 4 with a home LEC game against UMass Boston.
