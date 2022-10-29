CASTLETON — Castleton University deployed a three-headed monster in its backfield that was scarier than anything you will encounter in a Halloween haunted house.
Simon Davis Jr., Lucas Morse and Devin Wollner put together their best game collectively in running the football in the Spartans' 37-13 victory over Alfred State at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Davis amassed 110 yards with a touchdown on his 15 carries. Morse collected 88 yards on his 14 carries and Wollner rolled up 79 yards and a score for the 13 times he carried the ball.
The trio loves the way they are rotated. They get enough carries to get in a rhythm and then it the next guy's turn.
"It keeps the running backs fresh and we've got the best running backs in the league," Davis Jr. said.
Wollner said each of them gives the defense a little different look.
"Simon is really fast and Lucas is hard to bring down," Wollner said.
Wollner has his own unique style. Doing the Northeast Sports Network broadcast, Jack Healey drew a comparison of Wollner to Charlie Tolar, the running back for the Houston Oilers in the old American Football League.
Tolar's nickname was the "Human Bowling Ball" and Wollner at 5-foot-3, 215 pounds evoked comparisons.
They led a ground game that had 315 rushing yards to just 46 for the Pioneers.
They were the perfect complement to the passing game that was again effective in the hands of quarterback Evan Smith. He completed 12 of his 18 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
His hot receiver was Caezar Williams with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
CU's ground game was the most impressive that it has been all season but that means bouquets also must be tossed to the offensive line.
"We have all been working on moving forward off the ball and blowing out the defensive line," said Tucker Gaudette, the Spartans' most decorated offensive lineman. "Every week we have been emphasizing that.
"We know that we've got to establish the run early."
The game had the earmarks of a shootout early as each of the first three possessions produced touchdowns.
The game's first series culminated in a 12-yard touchdown run and the PAT by Noah Crossman and gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
The second offensive series included the most electrifying play of the afternoon. Alfred State quarterback Justin Horvath rifled a long pass to Roman Napoleon. He was well covered but went high in the air to corral the ball. the play covering 53 yards. It set up a two-yard touchdown run by Jake Palmer to knot the score at 7-7.
The Spartans went ahead for good on a 5-yard TD run by Williams and Crossman's point, six seconds into the second quarter.
The Spartans took that 14-7 lead into halftime and Crossman's 21-yard field goal lengthened the lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.
A 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the game on ice at 23-7.
The talented Napoleon caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Horvath but the Spartans answered with a 61-yard touchdown pass play from Smith to Williams.
Napoleon's big day included six catches for 175 yards and the touchdown.
Davis ran one in from 33 yards out and Crossman kicked the point to complete the scoring.
Linebacker Kevin McDonough had another big day for Castleton. Two weeks ago his interception sealed the 36-33 victory over SUNY Martitime and this time his interception led to a scoring drive.
"He is a good young player. He does a lot of things right," Castleton coach Tony Volpone said of McDonough.
The Castleton defense did a great job of bottling up Palmer who had rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns the previous week against Dean College. The Spartans held him to 39 yards.
Leading the defensive effort were Jacob Griggs with eight tackles and Jordan Wright with six. Andrew Genier contributed four tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
The victory raised Castleton's record to 5-4 but, more importantly, keeps them in the title chase in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference where they are 4-1.
The Pioneers fell to 4-4 and 2-2 in the ECFC.
Castleton has a bye this week and travels to Anna Maria on Nov. 12.
