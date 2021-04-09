CASTLETON — A tip that Brattleboro’s Adam Newton got a week ago paid dividends on Friday in the 10th inning of the second game of Castleton University’s doubleheader. Newton sent a crisp single to left field to score Hunter Perkins, ending the game in a 6-5 victory over UMass-Dartmouth.
The Corsairs defeated Castleton in the first game 13-6.
“My coach showed me how to shorten up on my swing,” Newton said. “It was like a slap hit, a two-strike swing.”
Newton fouled off a couple of pitches and did go to his shorter swing with two strikes when he delivered the winning hit.
It was the perfect swing for facing the gas thrown by Robbie Carrillo.
UMass-Dartmouth coach Bob Prince brought his flame-throwing graduate student on to put out the fire after Hunter Perkins was hit by a pitch, leading off the inning.
Reece de Castro had a base hit and Evan Keegan was given an intentional pass to load the bases.
Carrillo struck out the next two batters and it looked as though the CU hitters might be overmatched by the right-hander.
Until Newton solved his hard serve. “I was actually seeing the ball better against him than the other pitchers,” Newton said.
The victory kept the Spartans in the upper echelon of the Little East Conference where they are 3-1. They are 4-4 overall.
The Corsairs fell to 2-6 and 2-4 in the LEC.
Max Olmsted got the start for Castleton in the first game and took the loss, going five innings and surrendering seven earned runs.
Ryan Bruning got the start for the Corsairs and worked four innings. Shane Reardon earned the victory in relief.
Reardon was tough in his three innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Colchester’s Chase Carey. He threw the final two innings for the Corsairs, giving up a run and fanning two.
The story of the first game was UMass-Dartmouth’s Mike Knell. He slammed three home runs and the last two were tape-measure shots. One cleared the baseball scoreboard and hit the softball outfield fence. The other found its way all the way into the softball diamond.
“I have hit two in a game before but I have never had three in a game (in college),” Knell said.
He was 6-for-10 with three homers and two doubles for the doubleheader.
The hitting star in Game 1 for Castleton was Evan Keegan with three hits, a double and three RBIs. Rutland’s Reece de Castro had two hits and scored two runs.
Left-hander Zach Marlow was the starter for the Spartans in the nightcap and was strong, pitching into the sixth.
“We were trying to get him through the sixth but he didn’t quite make it,” Castleton coach Ted Shipley said.
“He pitched well. All of our pitchers are working hard and getting better.
Trevor Corlew got the ball next and was overpowering, striking out seven in just 3 2/3 innings.
“Trevor was a very good high school pitcher and is going to be an above average college pitcher,” Shipley said.
Riley Orr pitched the final inning and notched his second victory against no defeats.
Keegan had two hits in the second game including Castleton’s first home run of the season.
He blasted the three-run homer over the left field fence in the first inning.
“That is a tough team,” Shipley said of the Corsairs. “This was a very good win.”
The Corsairs showed they have plenty of power at the plate but they also played solidly afield, turning four double plays in the second game.
Zach Delvecchi followed starter Logan Maitland to the mound for the Corsairs and took the loss, Perkins being his responsibility when Newton stroked the walk-off hit.
NOTES: The Corsairs have an interesting roster. Leadoff batter JR DiSarcina is the son of former major league player Gary DiSarcina, now a coach with the Mets. Ryan Westmoreland, a top Red Sox pitching prospect who had his career cut short by two brain surgeries, is one of the UMass-Dartmouth coaches. ... It is a quick turn-around for the Spartans who get on a bus on Saturday morning to go to UMass-Dartmouth for another doubleheader. Unlike the Friday twinbill, these two games will not count in the LEC standings.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
