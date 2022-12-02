Muffling William Smith's power play was a key ingredient in the Castleton University women's hockey team's 4-1 victory on Friday night at Spartan Arena.
The Herons took a 1-0 lead on Castleton when Sydney Foster scored 6:36 into the game.
The rest of the night belonged to Castleton. The comeback began when freshman Meg Aiken scored her first collegiate goal off an assist from Ellie Schliebener.
The opening period ended 1-1 but the Spartans were tested as the Herons went on the power play time and again.
Castleton coach Tim McAuliffe knows that the best way to kill off a power play is to be disruptive.
"We work on killing penalties extensively," he said. "If you let a good team like that set up on the power play, you're in trouble."
"Our penalty killing tonight played a really big role," Aiken said.
Aiken also played a big role and that was about much more than her tying goal in the first period.
"Meg Aiken was just a water bug out there," McAuliffe said. "When you see a kid working that hard, it's contagious."
Emily Harris put the Spartans ahead for good in the second period with Katherine Campoli and Moa Carlsson earning assists on the play.
The Spartans took that 2-1 lead into the third period but they knew going into the intermission that the Herons still had 1:56 remaining on their latest power play at the beginning of the third stanza.
McAuliffe said there was zero discussion about that during the intermission. All of the scheming on killing off power plays had already been done in practice.
Again, the Spartans stuffed the power play. It is something they take pride in and when Carlsson intercepted a pass for a big play in killing it off, the Castleton bench erupted.
Carlsson, who recently picked up the NEHC Rookie of the Week honor, nearly scored minutes later off a rebound.
Both teams had someone in the penalty box when the Spartans padded their lead. Scoring that 4-on-4 goal was Darby Palisi with Katie Campoli and Brooke Greenwood notching assists.
Greenwood scored the fourth goal with Samantha Lawler and Palisi earning assists.
Many felt that the Spartans were a bit listless in the previous game, a 2-1 loss to Wesleyan, but they were anything but in this game. There was great energy on the ice matched my the energy on the Spartan bench.
"It is a big win. They are all big in the conference. You can't hide from anybody in our conference," McAuliffe said.
Castleton goalie Kirsten DiCicco was tested and responded with difficult saves, doing her part to help the Spartans to recover from their 1-0 deficit.
"I told her that it looked as though she knew where they were going to shoot before they shot," McAuliffe said.
Another aspect of the game that McAuliffe appreciates in his goalie is her ability to direct shots into the corners and not into the line of fire, a recipe for teams scoring on rebound shots.
Aiken said it was important to bounce back from that loss to Wesleyan.
"I think we showed that we had it in us," Aiken said of the victory over the Herons.
NOTES: William Smith has triplets on the team: Sydney, Brit and Tiffany Foster from Danvers, Massachusetts. ... A highlight of the Spartan Arena schedule is the Castleton Invitational on Dec. 9-10. The teams at the event will be Rivier, SUNY Potsdam and Colby. The Spartans will play Rivier on the first night, a team they defeated 3-0 in the season opener on Oct. 29. ... Harris does not only score on the ice. She had 35 goals during the field hockey season, more than anyone else in the nation in Division III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.