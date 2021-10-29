Oh, what a college football weekend in Vermont. All three teams are home. WPI visits Norwich for a noon kickoff, Bowdoin is at Middlebury where the ball goes in the air at 1 p.m. and, in the biggest game of all, Castleton and Anna Maria battle at Dave Wolk Stadium where the kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
“This is a big one. It’s week nine and we are still playing for a championship. It has been a good number of years since we have been able to make that statement,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
All eyes will be on the quarterback position. Jake McCarthy was unable to play last week due to illness and is still questionable for Saturday. Volpone said it will likely be a game-time decision.
Evan Smith was told only about a half hour before game time that he would be taking McCarthy spot last week and he threw three touchdown passes in the 41-0 victory over Keystone College.
“Evan Smith was very efficient. We didn’t ask him to do a lot,” Volpone said.
Anna Maria’s QB is coming off the game of his life. Alex Cohen threw for 451 yards with five touchdown passes and ran for another score in Anna Maria’s 45-32 victory over Dean.
He received national attention when d3football.com named him to their Team of the Week.
Anna Maria is 5-1 for the first time in program history and is 3-0 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference. Castleton stands at 4-3 and 2-1 in the ECFC.
“We had a last-minute change and had to adjust on the fly. Evan did a great job under very unique circumstances,” Volpone said.
No matter who is the signal caller for the Spartans, the key to the game might well be harnessing the other team’s quarterback.
“We have got to take away the big plays on the perimeter and the pass plays. We have got to make him (Cohen) uncomfortable,” Volpone said.
Fortunately, making quarterbacks uncomfortable is something Castleton’s defense does well.
“One of our assets is the pass rush,” Volpone sdaid. “We need to force him to get rid of the ball before he is ready.”
Edge rushers like Chris Rice and Andrew Genier, along with Dustin Rock, are very effective at getting to the quarterback. Rice leads the Spartans with 9.5 sacks.
“Andrew Genier has had two big games in a row,” Volpone said.
Linebacker Jayson Gilsinger and defensive back Damiyr Martinez have become a bigger part of the Spartan defense week by week.
“Jayson has maximized his play and Damiyr has steadily improved,” Volpone said.
Lucas Morse was the leading rusher for the Spartans last week and got most of his yards while the game was still in the balance.
Morse and Genier are from Whitehall High School, a New York state school 14 miles from the Castleton campus.
“We will always look at Whitehall because of the proximity,” Volpone said.
The game has so much importance to it, the fact that it is a trophy game is secondary this year.
The Spartans and AmCats play for “The Helmet,” a trophy that is a helmet painted on one side in Castleton green and on the other side with the deep red of Anna Maria.
These programs both began in 2009 and played their first game against one another in Castleton.
The scene of that early September meeting in 2009 was captured by local water color artist Peter Huntoon. It hangs in Castleton’s Hall of Fame Room and in many homes and offices throughout the area.
WPI has been struggling, losing six straight after a season-opening 38-20 victory over Worcester State.
The Crimson & Gray are an enigma. They played undefeated Merchant Marine tough and had a chance to win the game at the end. They had a strong Endicott team on the mat but lost when the Gulls rallied for 21 fourth-quarter points to pull the game out.
WPI is 1-6 and 0-3 in the NEWMAC.
It has been an equally frustrating season for Norwich. The Cadets are 2-5 and 1-3 in the NEWMAC.
Last week’s 48-37 loss to MIT epitomized the frustration. The Cadets scored on their first six possessions and then the offense dried up with three straight three-and-out possessions.
The Cadets gave MIT a short field and the Engineers took advantage of it with scoring drives of 39, 18 and 32 yards.
“We handed them one. It was heartbreaking,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said. “We needed to make one more play on either side of the ball and we were unable to get it.”
Murnyack said WPI has “got a mix” when it comes to its offense so the Cadets will have to defend both the pass and the run.
Norwich’s Mitchell Theal took another step last week, completing 18 of 33 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns.
“I think he played well. He made some big throws on third down,” Murnyack said.
Saturday, Norwich and WPI will be two hungry teams looking to salvage something of a disappointing season.
Murnyack is hoping that it is the day that the Cadets can come up with that “one more play” that they need.
Middlebury and Bowdoin are also teams struggling and looking for redemption when they square off on Saturday at Youngman Field. Both are 1-5.
Burr and Burton Academy graduate Griff Stalcup is listed as one of Bowdoin’s quarterbacks but has also caught three passes.
THE BIG GAMEUp in Maine, in Lewiston and Waterville, they call the clash between Colby and Bates “The Big Game.”
It does not matter that the teams are a combined 3-9 when the meet at Bates’ Garcelon Field on Saturday. This is a game that stirs the passions of the alumni. It is also part of the CBB Trophy Series. The hardware goes to the winner of the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin series each season.
Tyler Hamilton and Moises Celaya were teammates for the White River Post 84 American Legion baseball team and now they are on opposite sides for “The Big Game.”
Hamilton has 25 tackles from his linebacker spot for Bates and Celeya is a very effective punter for the Mules.
NOTES: There is another big game in Schenectady, New York on Saturday where 6-1 Hobart meets 7-0 Union in the 104th meeting between the teams. Burr and Burton Academy graduates, brothers Jay and Joe McCoy, play in the Hobart secondary. Jay has 26 tackles and Joe eight tackles with an interception. ... The Norwich game will be a homecoming for WPI freshman offensive lineman Matt Creed from Rutland. ... Dartmouth takes a 5-1 record into Saturday’s game at Harvard. Kickoff is at noon.
