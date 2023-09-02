CASTLETON — The Vermont State University football players were sitting in the halftime locker room under the weight of a 14-0 deficit. Doubt? They did not admit to any. Urgency? Yes. Resolve? There was a ton of that and the Spartans rallied for a 25-21 victory over Plymouth State in Saturday's season opener at Dave Wolk Stadium.
"It only built more fire," said U-32 graduate Max Fair of trailing 14-0.
"There was urgency, for sure," said defensive lineman Mark Howland. "But we know what we can do. We know what we can put together as a team."
Coach Tony Volpone has conditioning circuits as part of his practices. If the players are performing poorly on the conditioning circuits, that drill gets longer and harder.
Saturday at halftime, Volpone drew a parallel between the Spartans' predicament of being down 14-0 and the conditioning circuits. He told them they had to work that much harder.
Did they ever, outscoring the Panthers 25-7 after halftime.
"It's about how you respond," Volpone said.
The comeback was capped by Devin Wollner's 2-yard touchdown run that finally pushed the Spartans ahead 25-21 with 1:38 remaining in the game.
The Panthers scored less than four minutes into the game when quarterback Braden Lynn connected with Jake Donahue on a 10-yard for the score.
Willie Lombard's 4-yard TD run enabled them to take that 14-0 lead into halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Wyatt Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from QB Evan Smith the extra point attempt failed.
"That was huge. That got us on track," Howland said of Jackson's TD grab.
A 21-yard touchdown scamper by Christian Keeling drew the Spartans to withing 14-12 but Smith's pass for the two points fell incomplete.
That was only a small slice of Keeling's day. It was his coming out party and the large partisan crowd got to appreciate his diverse talents.
Keeling amassed 105 yards on 12 carries and also caught three passes for 31 yards.
"He is built differently. He is elusive but more explosive," Volpone said of Keeling.
Lombard scored on a 25-yard run to get some breathing room back for the Panthers at 21-12.
They took that lead into the fourth quarter but Jackson Brand caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Smith and Crossman delivered the PAT to cut the lead to 21-19.
That set the stage for Wollner's winning touchdown.
Brand was the leading receiver catching 10 of Smith's 31 completions for 60 yards.
Smith was 31 of 43 for 231 yards.
Crossman's punting was a major weapon. He averaged just over 44 yards on his three punts and twice pinned the Panthers inside the 20.
Yet, for all the offensive numbers, a defense that held Plymouth to seven second-half points was as important to the comeback as any phase of the game.
Fair, Kevin McDonough, Dawson Pierson and Ian DeTulleo had seven tackles apiece and Fair made a critical play where he batted down a pass.
"Our coach knew that play was coming and he put me in the right position to make it," Fair said.
Fair stayed on campus this summer and dedicated himself to getting in better shape than he has ever been and the results played out on this day.
Linebacker Kevin McDonough forced a fumble at a critical juncture of the contest and fellow linebacker Tyler Buxton recovered it. McDonough also had an important third-down sack.
Howland had a key sack and also broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage.
"We had a great defensive plan. Our coaches put us in the best scenario to make use of those opportunities," Howland said.
Nobody had a better day on the defensive side of the ball than Plymouth's Evan Wilson. He had 18 tackles and 15 of those were solo stops.
Lynn had a productive day through the air. He attempted 27 passes — an uncharacteristic number of throws in coach Paul Castonia's run heavy offense — with 19 completions for 223 yards and the touchdown.
"We have got some things to clean up," Volpone told his players as they look ahead to Saturday's game at Fitchburg State.
It's all about Fitchburg State for the VTSU players but their fans they will relish this stirring comeback for a long time.