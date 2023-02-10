CASTLETON — Cooper Fleming became the fifth wrestler to earn 100 victories at Castleton University in Friday night's 33-9 victory over Williams College but that achievement does not rank all that high on his list.
"I've got bigger goals," Fleming said. "As big as the 100 wins is, the Regional and Nationals is what I am thinking about all the time."
Fleming defeated Max Hall in a major decision (11-1) in the 174-pound weight class.
He was one of eight Spartans to win their match.
Josh Negron defeated Williams' Elias Chen 3-0 in the 197 weight class but Wiliiams went ahead 6-3 after Wyatt Moyer defeated CU's Shea Garrand by Fall in 1:25 in the night's second match.
Casteton's Gavin Bradley then drew the Spartans into a 6-6 tie, by defeating David Yeh by decision, 13-6.
Bradley is short in stature but is tough on opponents with his non-stop motor.
The Pennsylvania state high school champion is a freshman who has quickly become a fan favorite at Castleton just as CU coach Scott Legacy said that he would.
"It's his style," Legacy said. "He is in the weight room two or three times a day. We have to slow him down, not speed him up."
Michael Gonyea was next up and he defeated Lucas Johnson by Fall in 1:26 to put the Spartans ahead for good, 12-6.
The Spartans won all but one of the rest of the night's matches.
James Rodriguez won at 141 by major decision (18-6) over Donnie Morton, Nicholas Roeger defeated Caleb Seyfried 10-4, Michael Angers earned a major decision (16-5) over Eamon Garrity-Rokous at 165 and Desmond McLaughlin won at 184 by forfeit.
The only other wrestler to win for the Ephs was Peter Kane, getting a 7-1 decision over Jashon Holmes.
Earning victories was a great way to commemorate their Senior Night for Gonyea, Nick Roeger, Angers, Negron and Fleming.
The seniors were honored prior to the match.
Most of the seniors are eligible to return due to the NCAA provision granted for the COVID year but Fleming is one who won't be returning as this is fifth year.
Still, expect to see him around. The Connecticut native has plans to stay in Vermont as his girlfriend is a teacher in West Rutland. He would like to get a job as a physical education teacher/wrestling coach.
"I'll be in Vermont," he said.
Following the night's final match, high school wrestlers, many attired in Burr and Burton Academy jackets, congratulated Fleming on his milestone and had a photo taken with him.
"Vermont is a small community and we all know each other. Wrestlers from schools like Burr and Burton, Otter Valley and Fair Haven come to our camp here at Castleton," Fleming said.
The Spartans are excited about the noise they believe they can make at the Regional and beyond.
Legacy pointed out that the team's resume already bodes well for the postseason.
"They invite only the top 24 teams to the National Duals and we finished 11th," Legacy said.
Their performance at the National Duals also included a win over Wabash, the national runner-up.
The Spartans are capable but it will not be easy.
"Our Region is really competitive," Legacy said.
One thing that was evident Friday night and at all Castleton home matches is that the atmosphere is incredible. The fans are passionate and loud.
"Yes, we have created that," Legacy said.
The Regional Championships will be held at the University of Southern Maine.
Fleming is stoked for that event and the chance he feels the Spartans have to make a big splash.
"I think with the way we are wrestling, the sky is the limit," Fleming said.
He is more than qualified to speak about the sky. Fleming grew up 10 miles from Bradley International Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.