There are times in an athlete's career where they can see how what they do on the playing field impacts those around them. Friday was one of those nights for the Castleton University women's hockey team.
The Spartans hosted some of the area's brightest young hockey players on RAHA Night at Spartan Arena, on a night where Castleton beat conference foe Plymouth State 6-3.
Rutland Amateur Hockey Association players participated in the ceremonial puck drop, and after the game, they took the ice to get autographs from the women they just watched play.
"We tell them to think back to when you were a kid going to games like this. That's when you have that 'aha' moment that this is what I want to do and this is where I want to be," said Castleton coach Tim McAuliffe.
"Think about those kids in the stands. That's you now. You're the ones they look up to. I said before the game, let's give them a show. I thought us and Plymouth did that."
Those young stickers in attendance were treated to a very competitive New England Hockey Conference game, as the three-goal final deficit didn't tell the whole story of the game.
The two-win Panthers played right with the hometown Spartans and gave them a bit of a scare in the second period.
Castleton had jumped out to a 3-0 midway through the second period, but Plymouth quickly made it a game again.
It started with the Panthers' Taylor Thomas, who chased down a puck outside the blue line and attacked down the right flank, getting a clear shot on goal that she wouldn't miss. Twenty-six seconds later, Addie Swenson cut the deficit to one on an assist from Jacqueline Martin.
The Spartans needed to swing the momentum back in their direction and they did that in the third period. Castleton was much more controlled with the puck and it paid dividends when Emily Harris extended the Spartan lead with 12:16 to play.
Harris got a feed from Meg Aiken and made a nice move skating across the crease to put the puck past PSU goaltender Amelia Julian.
"We preach over and over again to commit to the process, whether you go up or you go down," McAuliffe said. "Three to 0 looks pretty good but then 30 seconds later, it's 3-2. We had to stick to what we do and it paid off.
"I thought we got a little sloppy in the second in our own end, but it was a good reset going into the third."
Meg Aiken added onto the Spartan lead, getting in front of the net and deflecting in a shot from Kaitlin Bardellini. Alex Johnson also picked up an assist on the play.
Meghan Hamilton, who shares a name with a former Rutland High hockey standout, got one back for PSU, but captain Darby Palisi put the nail in the Panthers' coffin with an empty net goal with less than a minute to play.
Castleton was at its best when it was getting bodies to the net and finding ways to get shots on goal. Every goal, except the Palisi tally, was about effort in front of the crease.
Brooke Greenwood scored in the opening period on a rebound from the left side of the net with Palisi and Samantha Lawler assisting.
Aiken had the next goal just 17 seconds later on a backhanded shot from the right side of the crease assisted by Rachel McNeil, whose older sister Lauren McNeil was playing for the Panthers.
Greenwood got the Spartan goal in the second period by getting to the far post and getting a great dish from Lawler that she buried in the back of the net. Miranda Wheeler also assisted.
It's those types of goals that Castleton prides itself on.
"It's greasy hockey. Just get bodies to the net and take away the goalie's eyes," McAuliffe said. "You want to work it low to high, get shots on net and jam home rebounds."
