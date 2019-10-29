CASTLETON — After coming up short in the New England Hockey Conference Championship game against in-state rival Norwich University, the Spartans of Castleton are ready to take the next step.
Castleton’s first game of the season is Friday at Spartan Arena, where they will be taking on Oswego State at 7 p.m. They play the same team again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Head coach Mike Venezia is beginning his second season at the helm for the Spartans. His excitement for the upcoming season is very high and he has been pleased with his team during preseason.
“I really think the practices have been really up-tempo and high-energy,” Venezia said, “from the seniors all the way down to freshmen.”
Preseason for the Spartans has consisted of trying new things with their systems, watching video, presentations and exhibition games.
With only four seniors and a plethora of underclassmen filling in the rest of the roster spots, senior forward Nicolle Trivino wants to set the tone and cement a culture for the team.
“I think we got to know the freshmen right away to make sure that our culture and everything is where we wanted it to be this year,” she said.
Senior goaltender Alexis Kalm echoed the thoughts of Trivino.
“We’re coming in with really positive attitudes, feeding off last season being in the championship game and stuff and trying to go a little further,” Kalm said.
The Spartans’ last game was a heartbreaking loss to unbeaten Norwich in the NEHC final.
Heading into their first conference game of the season, the Spartans have been working hard throughout the preseason.
But the seniors still have the memory of not getting the job done in the championship game fresh in their minds.
Senior forward Sophia Vingi realizes that this is going to be her last regular-season home opener.
“I think it’s definitely bittersweet,” Vingi said. “We know the team that we are capable of being and all the seniors just kinda want to get to the point that we were at last year, except come out with the win.”
Senior defender Erin Smith thinks that the key to winning their last first game of the season is to stay composed.
“With the high energy, I feel like we need to focus in on that so we don’t go out too crazy and too hard, and we’re really playing our game and settling down the puck,” she said.
Castleton is slotted to finish third in the NEHC once again, according to the preseason coaches’ poll. Venezia believes that the team needs to be consistent in all phases of the game in order to be successful and to finish what they started a year ago.
“Consistency more than anything else. … Making sure everybody’s on the same page in regards to all of our systems so there’s no questions,” he said.
But Venezia also wants to keep things relaxed so the team can perform at its highest level.
“I think if we keep it fun every week, then the excitement and that energy level is going to keep being there every week for our girls to be ready to go for those weekends,” he said.
