NEW LONDON, N.H. — Castleton University got out to a good start then stayed just out of reach during a 16-10 victory over Colby-Sawyer in women’s non-conference lacrosse on Wednesday.
Erin Shuttle had five goals, Morgan Derosia four goals and two assists and Megan Wood three of each for Castleton. Castleton is 5-4 after shattering Colby-Sawyer’s six-game win streak and dropping the Chargers to 7-3.
The Spartans led 6-1 early before the hosts chipped away. But with Castleton clinging to a 6-5 lead in the second half, Shuttle, Derosia and Emma Best (two goals) strung together three markers for a 9-5 lead.
The Chargers pulled to within two goals again but came no closer.
Samantha Hebb had 10 saves for the Spartans and Kailyn Lapham had five for Colby-Sawyer. Brittany Ireland led the Chargers in scoring with three goals.
Castleton had a big edge in draw controls, 18-9.
Erin McKenna also had two goals for the Spartans, who will host Southern Maine on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Castleton 12,
UMass-Boston 10
BOSTON — Cam Russell’s sixth goal of a monster night snapped a 10-10 deadlock and Castleton downed UMass-Boston 12-10 in Little East lacrosse Wednesday.
The Spartans overcame a 10-8 deficit in the fourth period, with Colin Clark setting up Russell for the go-ahead goal (his 19th of the year). Clark then padded the lead with a helper from Kyle Lutinski (three assists).
The loss was the seventh in a row for the Beacons (1-9). Castleton improved to 3-7.
Jason Sedell added a hat trick for Castleton and Brandon Myron had 17 saves.
The Spartans will host Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
COMMUNITY CUPBOARD
Food drive on Saturday
Rutland High School and Middle School athletes will be in the Rutland City area on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, seeking donations for the Community Cupboard.
