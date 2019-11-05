KEENE, N.H. — Castleton scored the match’s last two goals, with Tatum Shappy getting the game-winner, in a 4-2 victory over No. 3 Keene in the Little East soccer quarterfinals Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Spartans will play at No. 2 Western Connecticut on Thursday.
Shappy scored in the 79th minute to break a 2-2 tie and Dallas Broadhead’s goal in the 90th minute put away the game.
Loren Henderson had eight saves and Rylee Nichols had a goal and an assist for the 10-9 Spartans. She assisted a goal by Taylor Mann and then scored unassisted for a short-lived 2-1 lead.
Patricia Norton and Sarah Carron scored for the Owls, who finished 10-9. Abigail Terrinca had seven saves in the Keene cage.
FIELD HOCKEY
Southern Maine 2, Castleton 0
GORHAM, Maine — Samantha Ellis scored both goals when fourth-seeded Southern Maine defeated Castleton 2-0 in a Little East opening-round tournament game Tuesday.
Lindsay Pych had four saves for the shutout for Southern Maine, 13-8, which will face No. 1 Worcester State in the LEC semifinals.
Castleton’s Tashia Pashby-Rockwood had three saves. The Spartans ended the season at 11-8.
All-SVL teams announced
The Southern Vermont League boys and girls all-league soccer teams:
BOYS
A Division
Gus Williams, Luke Williams and Alex Leir, Brattleboro; Jayden Bloom, Will Fox, Liam Day, River De Felice and Luke Lehman, Burr and Burton; Tanner Merrill, Sean Olsen and Joe LaFarge, Rutland; Jordan Gardener, Mount Anthony; coach of the year, Peter Mull, Burr and Burton.
B Division
Nick Jones, Caj Boeri, Nehemiah Arnold and Andrew St. Martin, Hartford; Tyler Corey and Tyler Regula, Mill River; Taylor Plourde, Blake Heston, Harrison Morse and Steve Bianci, Woodstock; Michael Thayer, Fair Haven; Sawyer Pierpont, Otter Valley; coach of the year, Tom Avellino, Woodstock, and Kevin Guilburlt, Hartford.
Second team
Daniel Graves, Cameron Smith and Jude Seo, Mill River; Andrew Gubbins and Parker Kuhnart, Woodstock; Nick Carrabino, Kaylo Stevenson, Tyler McClure and Jake Hochberg, Fair Haven; Cole Letourneau, Kiernan Williams and Ben Adams, Otter Valley.
C Division
Riley Barton and Matt Emerson, Leland & Gray; Everett Mosher, James Anderson, Jack Boyle and Sawyer Pippen, Green Mountain; Jared and Lucas Pugh, Springfield; Paul Metzer, George Carr, Wyatt Slater and Carder Stratton, White River Valley; Dylan Hodgdon, Windsor; Jack McHale, Izaak Park, Eric Bologniani and Owen Grinold, Twin Valley; Kolby Wilkins and Matthew Ritchie, Arlington; Eli Milligan, Windsor; coach of the year, Cole Wilhelm, Green Mountain.
Second team
Liam Towle and Quinn Kolloway, Leland & Gray; Kagan Hance, Green Mountain; Kristos Illiopoulos and Max Leninski, Springfield; Colin McHale and Casey Sibilia, Twin Valley; Lewis Whalen, Arlington; Justin McMenrick, Windsor; Skyler Klezos, Green Mountain.
D Division
Oisin Harrington, Long Trail; Olly Skeet-Browning and Erik Younce, Sharon; Tyler Serrani, Mac Perry, Tim Blanchard and Kyle Laughlin, West Rutland; Joe Valerio, Solomon Parker, Brennon Crossmon and Conner McKearin, Proctor; coach of the year, Dylan Zaengle, West Rutland.
GIRLS
A Division
Grace Pinkus, Rebecca Montaufray, Aryn Iannuzzi and Carol Herbert, Burr and Burton; Logan Kinsman, Caitlin Pelkey and Camryn Kinsman, Rutland; Jordan Mattison, Emma Salem, Allie Bullett and Antonia Pellon, Mount Anthony; Venus Fu, Brattleboro; coach of the year, Mark Bourdeau, Mount Anthony.
B Division
Sophie Leggett and Audrey Eggum, Woodstock; Megan Ezzo, Brittany Love and Emma Ezzo, Fair Haven; Eleanor Hickley and Abbie Koff, Hartford; Olivia White, Otter Valley; Allison Nemeth and Susanne Petrossi, Mill River; Jenna Veysey and Mycah White, Springfield; coach of the year, Ian Akin, Fair Haven.
Second team
Alice Sperber, Bitty Alexander, Celia Burrington and Emma Tarleton, Woodstock; MaKenna Drudge and Carolyn North, Hartford; Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven; Emelia Jones, Malori Carlson and Talia Hutt-Vater, Mill River; Julie Eastman, Otter Valley; Kayla Gibbons and Haley Streeter, Springfield.
C Division
Madison Wilson and Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Mikayla Stever and Moria Haehnel, Rivendell; Toni Turner, Grace Lafromboise and Sarah Howe, White River Valley; Elliot Rupp and Olivia Rockwood, Windsor; Arin Bates, Bay Holmes, Ellie Longo and Sydney Hescock, Leland & Gray; coach of the year, Lucas Bates, Leland & Gray; Evelyn Page, Windsor.
Second team
Birgess Schemm, Izzy Stack and Layla Maiocco, Bellows Falls; Alex Hutchins, Eva Svec and Grace Tyrell, Green Mountain; Adi Prior, Kate Murphy and Lexy Merrill, Windsor; Sienna Carter, Kembyl Boisvert, Kylie Taylor and Cora Taylor, Rivendell; Sophie Howe, Sylvie Cottey and Kaylin Scoskie-Howe, White River Valley; Abby Towle; Izzy Ameden and Hannah Landers, Leland & Gray.
D Division
Kiera Pipeling, Madison Guay, Jenee McGee, Kiana Grabowski and Serena Coombs, West Rutland; Lilah Ward, Lilith Fuchs, Haley Mattison, Schuyler Nolan and Amiah Olson, Arlington; Maddie Flanders, Hope Kelley, Maggie McKearin and Allie Almond, Proctor; Molly Sanderson, Audra Marcus and Kathryn Dugan, Long Trail; Sadie Boyd and Tiffany Speigel, Twin Valley; Riley Paul, Black River; Sophia Di Guiseppe, Sharon; coach of the year: Aaron Wood, Arlington, Chris Hughes and Scott French, Proctor.
Second team
Alyssa Bird, Jayden Crawford and Kylia Reed, Twin Valley; Catherine Cameron and Rachel Stuhlmueller, Proctor; Jae Greineder, Chloe Ayer, Jordan Devereux and Sara Swartz, Black River; Kassidy Mack, Poultney; Deanna Kenyon, West Rutland; Tianna Gallipo and Jillian Perry, MSJ; Nancy Dominic, Long Trail; Sarah Tilley, Arlington; Lydia Eastman, Isabella Amodeo and Rory Livingston, Sharon.
