FARMINGTON, Maine – The Castleton University women's basketball team continued its hot start to the season Saturday, defeating Thomas College by a final score of 59-43 at the UMF Tip-Off Tournament.
Castleton moves to 3-0 on the young season, while Thomas is now 0-4 after the loss. It marks the fifth consecutive year Castleton has won its first three games dating back to the 2015-16 season.
Castleton shot 38.3 percent (23-of-60) as a team while holding Thomas to just 30.4 percent (14-of-46) from the floor. The Spartans made just 2-of-9 from 3, while the Terriers buried 5-of-17 from distance. Both teams were outstanding at the free-throw line, with Thomas knocking down 10-of-11 (90.9 percent) and Castleton making 11-of-13 (84.6 percent). Castleton won the rebounding battle 37-32, and turned it over 13 times compared to Thomas' 21 turnovers. Castleton dominated the paint, outscoring Thomas 34-14 inside.
Elise Magro led all players with 20 points on 10-of-18 shooting (55.6 percent). She also added three steals and two assists. Brooke Raiche had a strong all-around performance with 15 points and seven rebounds, and made each of Castleton's two threes on the day. Emilee Bose reached double digits with 10 points on 5-of-10 from the floor, while Katlyn Toomey pulled down 10 rebounds.
Alexis Quenneville added eight points, four assists and three steals and Kylie Wright was a force on the glass off the bench, pulling in seven rebounds along with four points in 19 minutes of action.
Thomas was led by Kaylee Ravagli's 18 points as she made 5-of-12 from the field including 4-of-10 from three. Addie Brinkman added eight points and six rebounds, while Anna Piirainen pulled in a team-leading eight rebounds for the Terriers.
The Spartans return to action next weekend at the Granite City Shootout at the Barre Auditorium. Castleton will face NVU-Lyndon at 3 p.m. Friday and NVU-Johnson at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 1, Southern Maine 0
GORHAM, Maine - The Castleton University women's ice hockey team took on Southern Maine at USM Ice Arena Saturday afternoon. Samantha Lawler's lone second-period goal was the difference as the Spartans defeated the Huskies 1-0 to earn their fourth straight victory in New England Hockey conference play.
Defense was key in the first period as both teams fought off a plethora of shots. The Spartans (4-2-0, 4-0-0 NEHC) managed to get seven shots on goal while the Huskies (2-4-0, 2-2-0 NEHC) were able to direct five shots on goal.
With neither team able to find the back of the net, the Spartans would finally break the deadlock at the 15:38 mark of the second period. After a Huskies' turnover, Courtney Gauthier raced down the ice and delivered a pass to Lawler who easily directed the puck into the back of the net.
Lawler scored her second goal of the season and tallied her first game-winning goal of her young career.
Gauthier tallied two goals and two assists for four points in the Spartans' two wins this weekend.
Castleton's Alexis Kalm, who earned her first shutout of the 2019-20 season, saved all 25 shots she faced.
Castleton returns to action Friday as it returns to Spartan Arena to take on New England College in NEHC action. The puck is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Hobart 8, Castleton 3
GENEVA, N.Y. - The Castleton University men's hockey team scored three times in its first five shots, but fell to nationally fifth-ranked Hobart, 8-3, thanks to eight unanswered goals scored by the Statesmen.
Spartan freshman goalie Brandon Collett was tagged with all eight goals against, but recorded 51 saves, the most for a Spartan goalie since Jeff Swanson (2005-09) turned aside 54 shots in a 5-2 loss to Trinity in 2006.
Glenn Wiswell scored twice in the first 1:29 of play to kick things off for Castleton. He drove in a rebound for a power play tally at the 1:07 mark after a shot by Nick Gravina wouldn't go. Troy Taylor collected his fifth assist of the year on the play.
Then, Wiswell made it 2-0 just 22 seconds later on an unassisted goal on a wrist shot. Calvin Moïse banked the puck off the backside of the Hobart goalie at the 12:54 mark to make it 3-0 for Castleton. Gravina earned his second assist of the night on the goal, while Mark Shroyer got his first point of the year with a helper.
Hobart scored twice in a 1:47 span to cut the deficit to one by the first period's end. The Statesmen dominated play in the second half, finishing with a 19-1 margin in shots on goal, and tallied goals 1:36 apart in the late stages of the middle frame to take the lead.
Hobart got three more in the opening 6:11 of play in the third and another with 6:30 left on the clock to complete the scoring.
Travis Schneider finished with two goals and an assist to lead Hobart (4-1-0, 3-1-0 NEHC). Julien Denicourt finished with a goal and two assists, Lawson MacDougall provided three helpers, while Zach Sternback had a goal and an assist. Seven different players scored for Hobart, while 10 registered at least one assist.
Joe Halstrom needed just eight saves to earn the victory, as the shot battle ended 61-14.
Castleton (1-3-1, 1-2-1 NEHC) went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Hobart was unsuccessful in two attempts with the man-advantage.
Castleton returns to action next weekend when it hosts NEHC foes UMass Boston and Babson.
