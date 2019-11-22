CASTLETON — With the remaining seconds winding off the clock, Max Tempel knew that he was going to come up short of his goal. He had made it all the way to the national wrestling stage and lost.
Castleton University assistant coach Joseph Duca recalls the scene after the crushing defeat. “Max was heartbroken yet humble. He quietly walked off the mat hanging his head,” he said.
Head coach Scott Legacy knew that Tempel wasn’t satisfied with his result, but that’s not the only reason.
“His goal was to represent himself and Castleton on the podium,” he said.
Tempel, of Averill Park, New York, was one of the members of the Castleton University wrestling team at the Division III National Championships this past year.
And ever since he came up short, he has been working to get back.
“I took a week off after nationals to rest and recover,” Tempel said. “Then I got back to work. I started lifting hard to grow into the 149-pound weight class, I started working on my weaknesses, I competed in tournaments and challenged myself in different ways with different workouts.”
Tempel also said that he took time to work on his mental approach. “I read books and listened to podcasts to create inspiration and learn how powerful your mind truly is. Every day matters,” he said.
People are beginning to notice Tempel’s work ethic, especially his coaches.
Duca said that Tempel has been, “bigger, stronger, faster, dedicated in every way from diet, workouts, sleep etcetera.”
The mat isn’t the only place where Tempel takes care of business. In fact, Legacy believes that because of his work ethic Tempel is an inspiration to the rest of the team.
“His inspiration is more than just in the wrestling room. Max loves being at Castleton and is involved with many things like student government. … He is also a two-time Scholar All-American while always being on dean’s list,” he said.
Teammates have seen first-hand the hard work that Tempel puts into each and every day. But not all of his teammates have gotten as close as senior Mitchell LaFlam.
Laflam first met Tempel coming into his freshman year at Castleton. “We clicked as good friends from the start,” he said.
LaFlam saw his close friend make it to the national stage only to fall short and knows how it affected Tempel. But he believes that Tempel will be back and better than ever.
“Last year’s nationals opened his eyes to what he was capable of,” he said. “I think he has been very hungry to win ever since.”
But Tempel hasn’t just been an inspiration to his teammates.
Senior Aliyah Edmonds has known Tempel since last school year and has seen the growth in a short amount of time. Tempel is a community advisor on campus, and Edmonds was one of his residents last school year.
“Max will always give 110 percent at everything he does. … I saw it a lot last year after nationals. He took that feeling of not going all the way and worked even harder,” she said.
Tempel is also the web editor for the Castleton Spartan, the student-run school newspaper. Junior Brendan Crowley is the managing editor and has worked closely with Tempel during the early stages of this school year.
“In my eyes he’s a legend on campus,” Crowley said. “I know last year he went to the nationals. … I know he lost but ever since then he’s been really motivated to get back there and I see it every day.”
Crowley, who is also a community advisor, said that he works with Tempel daily with the newspaper and with residence life on campus.
“He’s always driven, always focused in class,” he said.
To start the year Tempel has secured a record of 12-4, making his career record 89-24. As he sets his sights on his 100th career win, Tempel acknowledges that the year has already surprised him a little bit.
“This season has definitely challenged me in ways I didn’t think would be the case. I have taken some losses and had some bumps in the road thus far that I didn’t expect,” he said.
But he doesn’t plan on letting early losses effect the rest of his season, especially when it comes to the nationals. “This is a marathon not a sprint. All’s I can do is keep working and get better each day. It’s all about the guy who shows up in February and March. I’m going to be where I need to be when I need to be.”
This year the NCAA Division III National Championships will take place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. There is still plenty of time before Tempel and the rest of the Spartans have to be ready for that stage.
But Tempel isn’t waiting until the last minute to motivate himself.
“I have so much self-drive. I want to be successful; I want to be an all-American, I want to be a national champion. I know I’m capable,” he said.
According to Legacy Tempel is ready for the season ahead and has no doubts that he will make it back to the national stage.
“Max is right on cue; our level of competition has been the hardest it has ever been. Our schedule is brutal, and he understands it is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
