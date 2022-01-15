The Spaulding girls hockey team has been as dominant as they come in the state.
Coming into Saturday afternoon's matchup with Rutland at Spartan Arena, the undefeated Crimson Tide had outscored opponents 48-3 and hadn't had a game decided by less than four goals.
The veteran Raiders gave Spaulding all it could handle, but the Crimson Tide's record remained unblemished, winning 2-1.
"That's the best game in four years that I've seen our girls play," said Rutland co-coach Katherine Pate. "They battled all the way to the end. We went six skaters and every single person did their job for the last 50 seconds.
"Obviously, it stings losing a game that close, but we have (Spaulding) again and we know what to look for."
"Our team just kept sticking with it and as it got tight we had to battle right to the end," said Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence.
Spaulding is used to putting up goals in bunches. The Crimson Tide had scored four or more goals in each of their first seven games.
Saturday's game forced the Tide to win in a different way and they got the job done.
"Unfortunately, we didn't get enough (goals) early when we had all the pressure to give us a little wiggle room," Lawrence said. "I'm proud of the girls. They didn't get frustrated by pucks not going in and stuck with it."
Spaulding opened the scoring midway through the first period. Rebecca McKelvey used some nifty stickhandling to get some space on the right side of the crease and she buried the game's first goal.
Sophomore Corrina Moulton and Ruby Harrington were credited an assist.
Rutland knotted the score in the early stages of the second period. Senior Sydney Wood found an open shot from the left slot and put it past Spaulding junior goaltender Mattie Cetin. Elise Lidstone and Molly Abatiell assisted on the goal that game with 13:28 left in the second.
Wood is one of many capable goal scorers for the Raiders. On any given day, a different girl will step up.
"Our two lines that played, everyone has been contributing, which has been great," Pate said. "We have (defenders) jumping up to play forward. Forwards are staying back and staying high. It's a full six-person effort."
The Crimson Tide took the lead back on a rebound goal from Portia Berard, assisted by captain Emily Morris and Bria Dill.
"We preach getting pucks on net in traffic and try to pick up some rebounds," Lawrence said. "We try to be aggressive around the net. Luckily, we got two. They were just greasy goals that we like to see. Kids were working hard."
Spaulding would have loved to add onto its lead as the period went on. The Crimson Tide controlled much the period with the puck constantly in their attacking zone.
In the second period alone, Spaulding had 17 shots, but Rutland goaltender Sierra McDermott did everything she could to keep the Raiders in the game. She had 23 saves on the day, with 12 coming in the second period.
"Hats off to their goalie, she was really good," Lawrence said.
"She had saves that I think surprised herself," Pate said.
Play was even throughout the third. Rutland had a late onslaught of pressure and utilized an extra skater in the final minute looking to get the tying goal, but it wouldn't come to fruition.
Rutland fell to 4-2 with its lone losses coming to perennial heavyweights Spaulding and BFA-St. Albans.
Spaulding kept its perfect record intact at 8-0 and has a massive test on Wednesday, playing on the road against the Comets.
