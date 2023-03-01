BARRE — Spaulding girls basketball coach Tanya MacAuley had a good idea of what would make the difference in who won the third-seeded Crimson Tide's Division II semifinal against No. 2 Fair Haven.
"We knew coming out here that whoever had the best defensive game was going to win," MacAuley said.
MacAuley's girls certainly had a heck of a defensive effort. Spaulding stifled Fair Haven all night long, going on to win 36-22 Wednesday night at the Barre Auditorium.
The win sent the Crimson Tide to their second straight D-II state championship game. Spaulding lost to Mount Abraham in the finals last year, and this Saturday, undefeated No. 1 seed North Country stands in the Crimson Tide's way.
The Falcons were dominant 42-23 winners against No. 4 Harwood on Monday at The Aud.
A bugaboo for Fair Haven during its playoff run has been rough shooting nights and struggles to take care of the basketball. Those two issues crept up in a big way early on in Wednesday's contest and the elite Tide made them pay.
"(Spaulding) took advantage of it," said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. "We had nine turnovers at the half that led to 11 points. Nine of those points were off live-ball turnovers.
"It was one of the keys for us to be successful tonight and we didn't take care of the ball. A lot of that had to do with Spaulding's defense. We didn't take care of it like we did the majority of the season."
"Our defense has always been our No. 1 thing," MacAuley said. "We always talk about how offense wins games, but defense wins championships."
Spaulding threw the first blow with quality play in the opening quarter, jumping out to a 9-0 lead. The only field goal Fair Haven could muster in the first was a Brittney Love 3 with a little more than a minute left in the frame.
The Slaters got as close as five in the second quarter, but whenever Fair Haven would make a basket or two, the Crimson Tide was right there to respond.
It was a similar story in the third quarter, where the Slaters were playing much better and got the deficit down to five again, but Spaulding finished the quarter on a 7-0 run that was capped by a Taylor Keel 3 that pushed the lead to double figures going into the fourth.
"That's what good teams do," said Wilson of the Crimson Tide's ability to respond when Fair Haven started to find a bit of a flow.
Spaulding's veteran players have played in a lot of big games over the last couple years. They've grown up from playing these same Slaters in the state semifinals two years ago in Fair Haven, where the then-undefeated Slaters came out on top.
They went through a tough state championship loss last season and they're back to try and capture that elusive D-II title.
The Crimson Tide's most experienced players had starring roles in securing Wednesday's win.
Yvonne Roberge led the charge offensively, scoring 14 points, including eight in the first half that really allowed Spaulding to have a tight grip on the momentum. Sage MacAuley was relentless on the boards, keeping tons of possessions alive for her side and ending many Fair Haven possessions with her rebounding. She finished with 15 rebounds to go along with six points.
Keel added nine points for Spaulding.
"Sage's boards were phenomenal. She was a little frustrated that her shots weren't going in, but getting the boards means so much more," said coach MacAuley.
Fair Haven was led offensively by Lily Briggs and Alexis Murray with six points apiece.
Murray, Brittney Love, Alana Williams and Holly Gannon are set to graduate from this year's Slaters squad. It was another successful season in a long line of them for Fair Haven, going 20-3.
The loss of the four seniors stings, but the cupboard is nowhere near bare with the likes of Briggs, Kate Hadwen and Izzy Cole leading the charge in the next year or two.
Spaulding's seniors, Roberge, Sage MacAuley, Aliyah Elliott, Charlotte Young and Madison Ashford will look to finish their high school careers with the ultimate win.
Saturday's state title game against North Country tips off at 3:45 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.
