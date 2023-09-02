Spaulding girls soccer sophomore Sophie Guarriello had been knocking on the door all game long against Rutland, and in the biggest of moments, she broke through.
With the game knotted in overtime, freshman Kamryn Soffen sent a perfect ball into the box from the left side and the always dangerous Guarriello got on the other end of it to secure a 2-1 win for the Crimson Tide on Saturday at Alumni Field.
"Sophie is extremely talented with the ball. She can receive, turn and she's dangerous off the dribble," said Spaulding coach Rob Moran. "She plays best being played in and had to do a little more work today.
"Kamryn, that was a great ball coming in and Sophie to follow through and get a good strike on goal, I think that's going go build a lot of confidence for Sophie comin in first game playing a division up. Turning that tie into a win is huge for us."
Rutland is replacing nearly all of its back line, with just junior Lanza Bellomo coming back to that position. The group played well in their first regular season contest together, but there were bound to be a few kinks that had to be worked out.
"Our defense, I'd like them to step a little more (on that goal), but it's situations they haven't been in together," said RHS coach Lori McClallen said. "A bummer, but we learn from those things. All around, it was a good effort."
The game was back and forth for much of the way. It took both teams a little bit to find their groove and produce viable scoring chances, but as they settled in, their offenses became more dangerous.
Rutland was the side to break through first. Freshman Brinley Gandin did a nice job of settling a ball in the box with 13:44 to play and she beat Tide senior keeper Deanna Wild to the left side of the goal for her first varsity score.
That proved to be Rutland's best scoring chance of the day, but they did a nice job of creating pressure throughout the contest.
"The first half, it took us a little bit, but we found a way to go forward and string passes together," McClallen said. "Brinley finishing is awesome. We do have that speed so we have plenty of chances."
Spaulding had its share of chances in the first half, testing RHS sophomore keeper Emma Grimes a few times, but it was in the second half where they really hit their offensive stride.
"At halftime, we talked about our possession and trying to be more patient," Moran said. "We don't play on (turf). Our grass field is pretty nice, but the ball does not roll like it does here. We got tired a lot quicker than we expected.
"We did a nice job of settling the ball down through the midfield and being a little bit smarter. We gave ourselves a lot of opportunity moving forward."
Senior Ruby Wilson buried the game's tying goal midway through the second half, coming off an assist from freshman Abbey Glassford.
Grimes played well in her varsity debut for Rutland. She made some solid decisions coming off her line and came up with a crucial diving save in the first half, keeping the ball from slipping inside the right post.
Grimes finished with 13 saves, some of which more difficult than others, while Wild had four stops.
Spaulding (1-0) is at Mount Abraham on Saturday, while Rutland (0-1) hosts Division I contender Colchester on Tuesday.