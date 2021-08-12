Monday is a holiday. Maybe it is an unofficial holiday but it is a holiday to me.
There is something intoxicating about the first day of high school football practice. It signals a renewal of the school cycle.
Some players are wide-eyed freshmen. It is their first year of high school. They come in a package of nerves and excitement.
Others are finally seniors. They are intent on making this final year something memorable.
Everyone has hopes and dreams. Everyone is undefeated. New chapters are waiting to be written.
You are seeing teammates you have worked out with all summer and you are greeting others for the first time.
It’s likely hot but it is also a time of promise, the promise of cooler days ahead and big crowds under Friday night lights or on sun-splashed gridiron Saturday afternoons.
I will be making stops at a few practices that day simply to drink in all the excitement and get some type of read on numbers.
There is more interest in participation numbers this year. People are curious about how the pandemic and the year away from traditional football will influence the size of the teams.
But before I make my first practice stop, I will pull up to a certain house on Rutland’s Lafayette Street and point to the sky. Maybe the late Chris Thayer will know that I am doing that. Maybe he won’t. I’m not sure how that works.
He died in 2019 but he spent several years in my passenger seat on other “first days” with his camera equipment in the back.
He loved football and it was a big day for him as well.
We had fun critiquing the practices and the coaching styles as we rode around Rutland County and beyond.
Enjoy the holiday.
Dartmouth 3rd in poll
Vermonters certainly have plenty of choices when it comes to watching live college football. There are at least four teams within a very easy drive.
Castleton University, Norwich University and Middlebury College are the in-state possibilities and Dartmouth College is the closest trip for a lot of Vermont fans.
Dartmouth is picked to finish third, behind Princeton and Yale, in the Ivy League race this year.
Dartmouth is the defending champion having won the Ivy title in 2019.
That makes it two defending champions in the area. Middlebury won the 2019 NESCAC crown with a 9-0 record.
Predicting Castleton?
It will be interesting to see where Castleton University is picked to finish when the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference preseason poll is released.
The Spartans finished 2-7 last year but they also take a two-game winning streak into the season. They defeated Anna Maria and defending ECFC champion Dean in the final two games, both in convincing fashion.
Here’s a guess that they will be picked second or third.
McGinn again
Former St. Johnsbury Academy athletic director Dave McGinn has landed a new job as athletic director for the Kingdom East School District, a network of seven K-8 schools: Burke Town, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon Town, Miller’s Run, Newark and Sutton.
Around these parts, McGinn is best known as the guy who pitched Brattleboro to the Class L state baseball championship in 1978. He won all four playoffs games that year, allowing one earned run over 26 innings.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.