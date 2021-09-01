FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton has a system he’s trying to implement with his players.
It’s a process and the Slaters may take some lumps along the way. They took one of those lumps Wednesday night in their opener against Division I Burr and Burton, falling 6-1 at LaPlaca Field.
“We have a system that we’re still just learning,” Dayton said. “When we played it (Wednesday), things went pretty well. We kept them reasonably under control, but when it broke down, we got stretched and the passing lanes opened up and they hit those through balls.”
BBA used its speed to its advantage all night long, getting great runs, and more often than not, those players would get rewarded with a perfectly-timed pass.
The Bulldogs opened up a lead with 35:18 left in the first quarter when senior Madox Mathews sent a beautiful ball from near midfield to a running Carson Beavin.
Beavin, running in stride with the Fair Haven defense, got his foot on the ball and chipped Slaters keeper Kole Matta for the opening score.
It was speed and opportune passing that set up a lot of BBA’s goals.
“We have a big focus of fitness on the team,” Beavin said. “That’s a big goal of ours. We like to stay fast and stay fit.”
A great through ball by Judd Gourley found Beavin for a score with 24:39 left in in the first half. Beavin finished off a first-half hat trick with about 10 to play before the break, scoring unassisted.
It was quite the opener for the Bulldog senior. He added an assist to Alex Wasyliko in the second half as well.
“All credit to my team. They were hitting on all cylinders today and I couldn’t have done it without them,” Beavin said.
BBA took a 3-0 lead into halftime and heavily outshot the younger Slaters squad.
Fair Haven scored its lone goal early in the second half when senior Nick Carrabino had a nice strike inside the box from the left side.
“That was the first goal Fair Haven has scored against a BBA team in a while,” Dayton said.
BBA responded and added three more goals before the final buzzer, with Wasyliko, freshman Nahui Navarrete and Matt Grabher doing the honors.
Fair Haven had a few other scoring chances that could have made the game closer, but they couldn’t execute.
“We should have scored three. The things we’re doing wrong in the attack can also be worked on,” Dayton said. “Hopefully, we improve across the length of the season.”
One of the Slaters’ best scoring opportunities came on a trip in the box late in the first half. Carrabino was awarded a penalty kick, but BBA keeper Emmett Edwards made a great diving save to his left to keep Fair Haven scoreless.
Edwards made three saves in 40 minutes of action, while Will Morell made two saves in his stint in goal.
Fair Haven’s Matta was tested all night and made 12 saves.
The Slaters are off for a while ahead of their second game, heading to Hartford on Sept. 10.
They didn’t get the result they wanted Wednesday, but the season is just getting started.
“They’re learning to play the way I want them to. We had a bunch of guys, where this was their first high school game ever,” Dayton said. “You can tell them it’s fast and tell them that it’s physical, but until they’ve experienced it out on the field, it’s hard for them to know what that means.”
Back to practice, they go on Thursday, the work doesn’t stop.
