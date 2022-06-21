Charlie Spencer’s words have not graced this newspaper since 1986.
There are still reminders of him everywhere. I can’t go to Springfield or numerous other venues in the Connecticut River Valley without thinking of him.
There was a big reminder a couple of days ago. It was a social media post with a photo of a very young Charlie Spencer.
That post brought numerous comments from those who idolized the man who wrote the column The Senator Says.
Grady Vigneau loved to tell the story of how all of the students would make a dash for the copy of the Rutland Herald when they arrived at Brattleboro Union High School each morning. It was to read The Senator Says or to see who he picked to win the local games in his “silly-ections” or “hex-rated” predictions.
He was honored by being inducted into the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame and I was very honored to go to the Golden Eagle Resort in Stowe to accept the award on his behalf.
Spencer had suffered a stroke and was unable to make the trip.
His wife Agatha had warned me that her husband would not look anything like the Charlie that I remembered.
She couldn’t prepare me. When I delivered the award to him in the facility, I was shocked. Always a slight man, he was half of what I remembered him to be.
But he seemed so pleased with the plaque that it was well worth the trip to Springfield.
During healthier times, Spencer and I would meet at the Toll Bridge connecting Springfield with Charlestown, New Hampshire. Those were days when all high school football games had to be staffed.
That could be a challenge. One measure of solving it was that Poody Walsh or myself would cover a game for the Eagle Times and Spencer would do a different one for the Rutland Herald. We would meet at the toll booth by the Connecticut River to exchange stories.
It was always a treat to walk in and visit with Spencer on his own turf — a little hole-in-the-wall office on Park Street in downtown Springfield.
This wonderful odyssey actually began in Rutand in 1944 as a sportscaster for WSYB.
It was in Rutand that he met Agatha O’Connell, a Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate.
After Spencer retired, several members of the media gave him a little party at the Indian Shutters restaurant in Charlestown and presented him with a VCR.
I remember Dr. Phil Hughes telling him that it was so he would not have to miss any televised games during his retirement.
Spencer was so touched that he broke down crying.
Walsh put his hand on Spencer and said, “It’s OK Charlie. You don’t have to say anything.”
Spencer wrote in an era before political correctness. And, boy, did he write things that we could never write today.
One day he wrote that Green Mountain couldn’t beat Burr and Burton in basketball if Burr and Burton dressed five cheerleaders.
I recall attending his funeral in Springfield and being stunned by how few people were there.
He simply had lived so many years after he stopped writing, that there was a new generation who did not get to appreciate Spencer.
Then, there are those of us who devoured every word he ever wrote, who will never forget.
We were lucky.
OV GETTING CLOSE
Candidates are not exactly beating down the doors for high school coaching jobs today.
The fact that the same coaching position, boys varsity soccer, is vacant at the same time at neighboring schools Otter Valley and Proctor makes it all the more difficult.
It appears Otter Valley will fill its post first.
Otter Valley Athletic Director Steve Keith said he is finishing the interviews this week and hopes to have someone named by the weekend.
HAMM AT YALE
If you win an NCAA Division III national championship, you move up.
Former Middlebury College shortstop Brian Hamm coached Eastern Connecticut to the national title this spring with a 49-3 record.
Tuesday, he was named the head baseball coach at Division I Yale.
