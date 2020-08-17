WEST HAVEN — Malta, N.Y.’s Jack Speshock got everything he could out of his engine at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Sunday and it got him a win.
Speshock pulled out the win in the 30-lap Pepsi Sportsman Modified race. It was his second win of the weekend, having won on Saturday at Airborne Speedway.
Unfortunately for Speshock, his engine gave out on him, during his cool-down lap.
“I think a belt broke around lap 10, and I saw the water temperature spike to 270° right away,” Speshock said, in a track press release. “But I was out front, so I kept going. Then it started to lose power, and I was just hoping for no caution flags. The motor blew just after the checkered flag, and it seized up here in victory lane.”
Speschock led every lap in Sunday’s race, beating out Orwell’s Tim LaDuc, Manchester Center’s Frank Hoard III, Brandon’s Joey Scarborough and Rensselaer N.Y.’s Bobby Hackel.
It was the first top-10 finish in four races for LaDuc and first one in six races for Hoard.
Middlebury’s Austin Comes won his second race of the season in the 20-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman race.
Comes took over the lead on lap 13 and didn’t look back from there, cruising to a win.
The battle behind Comes was intense with Shoreham’s Anthony Warren pulling out the runner-up finish. Salisbury’s Gary English was third in the race, followed by Johnny Bruno and Anthony Ryan.
West Milton, N.Y.’s Josh Coonradt and West Rutland’s Andrew FitzGerald took home wins in the combined Pro Stock/Super Stock race.
Coonradt dominated the race, leading every lap, outpacing Kim Duell, Manchester’s Scott Towslee and Jay Fitzgerald.
Andrew FitzGerald ran fifth overall, but took home the win in the Super Stocks.
He was running second to Bill Duprey for much of the race, but took advantage of a restart to jump ahead for the Super Stock win. Duprey finished second, but was disqualified for refusing a car inspection after the race.
Josh LeClaire officially took home runner-up honors, followed by Orwell’s Ronnie Alger.
Chris Sumner led every lap in the 15-lap Mini Stock race, outpacing Rutland’s Jarrod Coburn and Peru, N.Y.’s Josh LaPorte. Benson’s Katrina Bean was sixth, while Rutland’s Dick Stone and Clarendon’s Tim Simonds were seventh and ninth respectively.
Kamden Duffy won the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint, which only completed eight of its 15 laps, due to a predetermined time limit. Springfield’s Cody O’Brien was second, while Troy Audet ran third. Castleton’s Arnie Kasuba and Monkton’s Kaidin White rounded out the top five.
A father-son pair led the way in the combined Champlain Valley Vintage Dirt Modifieds race.
Frank Hoard Jr, of Granville, N.Y., took home the overall win and the Sportsman class win, outpacing his son Kyle, who was second overall and first in the Modified class.
Mike Wheeler, of Fort Ann, N.Y., took home the honors in the Antique class.
Action returns on Sunday at 7 p.m. with the annual “Charlie LaDuc Memorial” 54-lap race for the Pepsi Sportsman Modified division.
Advance sale tickets will be available online, and Vermont State COVID-19 pandemic guidelines remain in place. Grandstand seats are $15 (all ages) and Infield Drive-In tickets are $20, with kids age 12 and under free in the infield. Tickets are for sale online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway (processing fees apply), or at the speedway on race night while tickets last.
