Thetford girls basketball coach Eric Ward is attempting to spread the word about a rally for high school winter sports.
The event will take place in Montpelier at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Statehouse. Gov. Phil Scott recently pushed back the start of the winter season and is reevaluating the issue on a weekly basis.
“We want to be there a half-hour before the governor’s press conference so they know we’re there,” Ward said. “And we’ll be there for an hour, hour and a half. I don’t know if anyone’s going to be giving any speeches — it’s more of just a rally to show the state we want to play.
“We want people to wear their school colors and represent who you’re representing. We have no idea who’s going to show up, but we want people to realize that you have a voice just by being there. And just showing that, ‘I’m unified with my fellow athletes from the state of Vermont.’”
Ward intends to prioritize safety at the rally, where social distancing and masks are a must. State officials reported Monday that 93 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and there were four more deaths, pushing the death toll to 111.
The surge in cases across all 14 counties during the past two months led to multiple rounds of delays to the winter season. Athletes and coaches were informed Nov. 24 that the opening practices originally scheduled for Nov. 30 would be pushed back because of the spike.
That start date was delayed several more times in recent weeks as Vermont attempted to contain the outbreaks. There has been no official change to the first day for varsity competitions, which remains Jan. 11.
Thetford is a girls basketball powerhouse that has advanced to at least the semifinals for nine straight years. Ward’s squad captured Division III championships in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Last winter, the Thetford boys won their second straight crown before Ward’s 19-3 team was slated to play Windsor at the Barre Aud for a March 12 semifinal. The contest was canceled a few hours before tip-off and both teams were eventually declared “quad champs” along with Oxbow and Lake Region.
“My girls usually go high school season, AAU, summer basketball,” Ward said. “But a lot of these kids haven’t played much since last March. The first part of basketball we’ll be coaching to prevent injuries, more than coaching basketball. And our rosters may have to be larger because kids aren’t going to be in great shape.
“We’re not the only ones — everyone in the state is in the same situation. Basketball may not be great in terms of what the style is or on-the-court performance. But at least give the kids the opportunity to play. Whether it be a ski program or a dance program, let those kids participate. My hope is that start date is Jan. 11.”
Unlike fall sports, there will be no fans at varsity basketball games this winter. Last week, the Southern Vermont League released a revamped alignment separating schools into four divisions based on size and geography.
The SVL plan calls for 10 league contests between Jan. 25 and Feb. 27 and regional games to fill out an 18-game schedule.
Schedules in Northern and Central Vermont have not been finalized, but Ward anticipates that similar changes could be made to avoid long road trips.
Some coaches are lobbying to extend the season into late March or even April in order to maximize playing time.
High school teams in New Hampshire have been allowed to practice the past two weeks. According to Ward, that’s caused extra restlessness for Vermont athletes living in border towns near the Connecticut River.
“It’s tough because those teams from Hanover and Lebanon are practicing right over the river,” Ward said. “And if you live in Thetford, normally a big part of your everyday life is going over to New Hampshire to shop or go to Dartmouth. I know they’re not playing sports at Dartmouth right now, but UVM just had games this weekend and the ski areas were packed.”
A petition titled “Bring Youth Sports Back to Vermont” was recently signed by nearly 2,000 individuals online who advocated for a timely return to recreational leagues and events.
The petition cites the mental, emotional and physical health risks of curbing youth sports. It also highlights the perceived double standard of having out-of-state visitors flock to ski areas, restaurants and holiday shopping destinations while organized sports remain on pause.
“It would be nice just to say we’re going to practice on Monday and to start to get myself in that frame of mind right now.
“At first, the state said we’ll have a Nov. 30 start date and we’ll have a six-week preseason. So I said, ‘That’s good because we’ll have two or three weeks of conditioning, and then basketball.’ And then it became five weeks and then it became four. And then Thetford came out with Jan. 25 (for opening games). So right now I’m not going to do anything until I get the word.
“My biggest concern is the health of the kids because I don’t know how fit they’re going to be. Some kids do stuff on their own. But the majority won’t do anything until we actually blow the whistle. And this year, it will be an electronic whistle.”
