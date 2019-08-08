Sports psychology is a fascinating subject and one Saturday in November 1970 in a small corner of Chittenden County, it played out in games where a couple of Rutland area teams were involved.
Sports psychology has many facets including getting a mental edge for a specific game.
That Saturday, in championship games at the University of Vermont and St. Michael's College, the winning teams might well have been given that edge prior to the game.
Burlington was playing Mount St. Joseph at UVM in the first state championship football game in Vermont. Prior to that year, the state champion in football was declared — it was a so-called mythical champion.
Now, it was finally going to be settled on the field.
A column had run in the Rutland Herald in which the gist was that the championship game probably should be between Mount St. Joseph and South Burlington, not Burlington. The premise of the piece was that South Burlington was the better team and the Mounties and Rebels would be a game that would yield a truer champion.
Burlington coach Nick Morris played up the column for all it was worth, saying that it insulted and belittled his players.
It is impossible to measure how much that all played into the game, but the Seahorses roared to a 19-0 lead over MSJ and held off a furious comeback to win 19-16.
After the game, the Seahorses had a little ceremony in the locker room, tearing up the Herald column into little pieces.
Morris said there was no question that the column helped his team capture the title that day.
MSJ had beaten a very good Rutland team 14-12 the previous game to get to the big stage at UVM.
Rutland had led 12-8 before Ricky Brodowski scored the winning TD late in the game. Brodowski rushed for 106 yards that day and also caught two passes for 36 yards.
He had another productive day against Burlington, gaining another 75 yards on the ground and adding 56 receiving yards.
But the Seahorses were fueled with emotion from a coach who played up the fact they were disrespected.
Did that make the difference? It didn't hurt.
Just a few miles away at St. Michael's College that same day, Proctor was taking on CVU for the right to represent Vermont at the first New England Soccer Tournament in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Proctor and CVU had already won their respective state championships. CVU had captured the Class L-I title (large schools) and the Phantoms had won the M-S (small schools) state crown.
It was decided to have the Phantoms and Crusaders play for the right to go to Rhode Island.
During the practices leading up to the big game, Proctor coach Lee Orvis tried working on his players' emotions by telling them that CVU coach Dave Bremner did not feel the two teams should even be playing. Orvis told his players each day that week that Bremner felt Vermont should just send the big-school champions, that it was silly having a little guy like Proctor in the fight.
I always wondered whether Bremner ever did say that. He might have, but you can be certain Orvis inflated the story into a version that would stir the Phantoms' emotions.
Things did not start well for the Phantoms. The Crusaders were awarded a penalty kick with the game still scoreless.
Proctor keeper Billy Greeno made the save, further firing up the Phantoms.
Mark Gallus scored for Proctor after being set up on some pretty passing from twins Joe and Bob Buzzell.
Bob Buzzell scored another goal and the Phantoms slayed the giant 2-0.
Maybe, just maybe, the Burlington football team and Proctor soccer team were given an edge that day by some psychology on the part of their coaches.
It's pretty amazing that two of the most famous sports psychologists in the country have Vermont backgrounds — Dr. Bob Rotella and Brian Cain.
Rotella graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and is a 1971 graduate of Castleton University.
Cain graduated from the University of Vermont where he played baseball. He later was an athletic director at North Country Union High School and Mount Mansfield.
Rotella is famous for his work with golfers on the PGA and LPGA Tours. He had helped some of the biggest names of all — luminaries like Brad Faxon, Tom Kite, Padraig Harrington, Davis Love III, Paul Azinger and Juli Inkster, to name a few.
But Rotella is also known for his work with athletes across other sports. He is credited with giving Ralph Sampson the confidence to be a great player at the University of Virginia.
When Sampson graduated in 1983, it was thought by many that Virginia would nosedive.
Virginia coach Terry Holland called on Rotella to help instill confidence in the Cavaliers.
Virginia's run in 1984 without Sampson surprised many. The Cavs upset Syracuse and Indiana on the way to the Final Four. Rotella is given much of the credit for it.
I recently came across one of Rotella's more recent books titled "How Champions Think." I had to buy it.
It was inspirational and full of great advice, but it was also made more appealing to a Rutland area reader because there are plenty of references to this area where Rotella grew up.
He even talked about the Rotella businesses on West Street and how they were reshaped in order to remain relevant in the face of competition by chain stores.
Cain works with numerous coaches across the country. Many college baseball coaches frequently tap into him for his ability to give their teams the mental edge.
He is in demand as a speaker and works with educators. He is known for his ability to show leaders how to build a culture. He recently spoke with the teachers and staff at the Columbia, Mississippi schools.
There is a new fall sports season on the horizon. Vermont high school football teams report Monday and all of the other teams begin formal practices on Thursday.
Coaches will hone their teams with wind sprints, agility drills and the repetition of plays.
The best ones will not overlook the mental side. It just might win a game or two, or maybe even the biggest game of all, as might have been the case for two Vermont high school teams on a cool November day back in 1970.
