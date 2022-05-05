WEST HAVEN — The Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s headline division, the Sportsman Modified division is wide open with many contenders looking to secure their place at the top.
The first step in seeing who will be top dog this season is on Saturday with the track’s season-opening event. The Sportsman Modified racers have a 30-lap race where $3,000 is on the line for the winner.
Also in action will be the Limited Sportsman, Rookie Sportsman, Mini Sprints, Mini Stocks and Super Stocks.
Here’s a look at some of the names to watch in Devil’s Bowl’s headline division.
THE CONTENDERS: Tim LaDuc is defending track champion who had a pair of wins to his credit. Justin Comes had zero wins in 2021 and still only missed winning the title by one point. Vince Quenneville is no stranger to success at Devil’s Bowl, carrying one win and 17 top-ten finishes into 2022. Tanner Siemons parked it in victory lane last season and Justin Stone had four wins.
THE WILD CARDS: Jim Ryan scored two wins last season and with a few more of top-five finishes, he’s in the title talk. Anthony Warren is a top-ten competitor thanks to his consistency. Frank Hoard III had two wins last season. Marty Kelly III has plenty of top-five finishes.
NAMES TO WATCH: Todd Stone is returning to Devil’s Bowl Speedway for weekly competition in 2022. His storyline will be more than just title talk, but weekly bragging rights as he competes against his son Justin. Father-son duo of Walt Hammond and Walt Hammond Jr. will be joining the weekly competition adding another family rivalry to the excitement weekly.
Young gun Josh Masterson is looking to make himself a household name along with Limited graduates Troy Audet, Austin Comes and Dylan Madsen.
Comes moving up gives fans a brotherly rivalry, while Madsen looks to carry on the tradition of family success on the track. Audet is the defending champion in the Limited Sportsman division.
