The Vermont Golf Association Spring Four-Ball Tournament makes its return this weekend at six courses in the southern half of Vermont.
Neshobe Golf Club, Rutland Country Club, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club, Manchester Country Club, The Golf Club at Equinox and Dorset Field Club will play host to the largest golf event in New England.
On Saturday, the Championship flight will be at Neshobe, the Regular 1 and 2 flights and Senior 1 will be at Dorset, the Regular 3, 4 and 5 will be at Manchester, the Regular 6, 7 and 8 are at Rutland, the Regular 9 and 10 and Senior 2 are at Equinox and the Senior 3 and 4 and Super Senior flight are at Proctor-Pittsford.
On Sunday, the Championship fight is at Dorset, Regular 1 and 2 and Senior 1 are at Neshobe, Regular 3, 4 and 5 are at Rutland, Regular 6, 7 and 8 are at Manchester, Regular 9 and 10 and Senior 2 are at Proctor-Pittsford and Senior 3 and 4 and Super Senior are at Equinox.
Last year’s Spring Four-Ball was canceled due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. The major VGA events were able to be played, but this year marks the return of the full slate golfers have been accustomed to in the state.
“The VGA was concerned going into the 2021 golf season, from the association standpoint, as it seemed we may not have the opportunity with the guidelines in place at the time, to operate our events at all and especially not in the manner we were hoping to,” said VGA Executive Director John Goodchild.
“We were relieved and grateful when those restrictions affecting our early season were loosened by Governor Scott and the State of Vermont. It seems with the percentages of vaccines on the rise along with the Vermont Forward plan, we will have a great beginning to our season.”
Registration numbers have been high for the association’s tournaments, according to Goodchild.
“Even though we did set some limitations to participation just to make sure we were being safe, our registrations for this event along with many others have been well above ‘normal years,’” Goodchild said.
“The golf industry has been one of the lucky ones during this pandemic and not only are we, but you can tell the players are excited to be able to get out and once again be a part of this great event.”
The Championship Flight of the last Spring Four-Ball, in 2019, was won by Country Club of Barre’s Eric Lajeunesse and Manchester Country Club’s Chris Antonez. The pair shot 11-under, besting the Rutland Country Club duo of Jared Nelson and Frankie Sanborn and Proctor-Pittsford duo of Justin DelBianco and Nick Ojala by three strokes.
Lajeunesse and Antonez are back to defend their crown this weekend and many notable teams are entered looking to knock them off.
Last summer’s Vermont Amateur winner, Garren Poirier, of Rutland Country Club, is teaming with clubmate Peter Mittendorf. Defending Mid-Amateur winner Ryan Porter teams with Andrew Trask.
The Four-Ball is the first big tournament of the golf season. Proctor-Pittsford had its State Day last weekend. Burlington, Williston, Quechee Lakeland, Rutland, Links at Lang Farm, Ralph Myhre, Stowe and Sugarbush have State Days in May.
For the men, the Vermont Amateur is July 6-8 at Williston Golf Club, the Mid-Amateur is August 12-15 at Brattleboro Country Club and the Senior Amateur is on Sept. 7-8 at Woodstock Country Club.
On the women’s side, the Tri-State Championship is on June 16-17 at Rutland Country Club, the Senior Amateur is July 13-14 at Neshobe Golf Club, the Amateur Championship is Aug. 2-4 at Newport Country Club and the Mid-Amateur is Sept. 11-12 at Mount Anthony Country Club.
There are a bunch of other tournaments scheduled throughout the summer that can be found on the VGA website.
The VGA, in conjunction with New England PGA/VTPGA, is administering the Vermont Junior Tour as well. They have six events scheduled, including two championships (a match play and a stroke play). The first Junior Golf event is a single-day tournament at Vermont National on June 30.
Four-Ball Championship flight Saturday tee times: 8 a.m. hour: Nick Ojala/Jack Morgan, Seth Anderson/John Madden, 8:30; Brian O'Grady/Thomas Deck, Michael Hathorn/Brady Hathorn, 8:40; Logan Markie/Josh Markie, Edward Linto/Travis Mott, 8:50. 9 a.m. hour: Troy Goliber/Cameron O'Connell, Jordan Goodwin/Cameron Wood, 9; Jake Orr/Colin O'Brien, Evan Russell/Kevin Hurlbut, 9:10; Jeremy Quelch/Garett Dukette, Brock Paquette/Matt Nelson, 9:20; Garren Poirier/Peter Mittendorf, Frankie Sanborn/Dan Cole, 9:30; Jay Zanleoni/Jordan McGee, Matthew Oscadal/Kent Hersom, 9:40; Eric Lajeunesse/Chris Antonez, Ryan Porter/Andrew Trask, 9:50. 10 a.m. hour: Bill Wilkinson/Alex Start, Lee Williamson/Jim Goudie, 10; Joseph Paul/Rob Naylor, Ryan Shields/Colin McIntosh, 10:10; Justin Cash/Glenn Micalizio, Jonathan Higgins/Dean Strong, 10:20; Mark Massucco/Willard Watson, Nick Trottier/Evan Chadwick, 10:30; Troy Evans/Mitchell Evans, Will Cropper/Chris Austin, 10:40; Frank Lombardi/Raymond Jasmin, 10:50. 11 a.m. hour: Taylor Bellemare/Hogan Sennett, Evan Forrest/Alex Leonard, 11; Andy Weigand/Ryan Weigand, Jason Sherman/Sam Handy, 11:10; Matthew Gammons/Bryan Pell, Max Major/Samuel Major, 11:20; Aaron Wood/Jason Morrissey, Jesse Osborne/Chad Lovelette, 11:30.
