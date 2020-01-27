It’s springtime.
No, the crocuses are not popping up yet on the Woodstock Avenue side of the Godnick Center, but Castleton University spring sports practices are underway.
Coach Eric Ramey greeted his softball players on Monday and baseball coach Ted Shipley and his Spartans have their first practice on Tuesday evening.
The January weather has been mild enough that Shipley and Ramey might get their outfielders out on the turf field for fly balls any day now. That is the one thing you can’t get done in the gym.
“We can get a lot done in the gym,” Ramey said. “We have time reserved on the turf field for next week but we might even get on it this week.”
Last year, the Spartans were missing a No. 2 pitcher with velocity and freshman Olivia Joy from Greenfield, Massachusetts could fill that void.
“She is an excellent pitcher,” Ramey said.
If Joy is in the same strata as Taylor Lively, the last pitcher the Spartans had from Greenfield, they really have something.
Kylie Wright, the mainstay of the Ramey’s staff last year, will have her preparation delayed because she is playing for the basketball team.
That doesn’t concern Ramey.
“Kylie is so regimented and organized,” Ramey said.
Wright will not join the Spartans until basketball season is over but she will be throwing on her own.
The softball Spartans will land in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Feb. 25, get in a practice the next day and then get in several games.
There are reasons for optimism and one is the return of Sarah Baker, a solid third baseman who can hit. She took last season off due to the demands of her nursing major.
There is a great addition to the coaching staff with Savannah Couch who played her college softball at Christopher Newport in Virginia.
“She bring s a wide range of skill offensively and defensively. She is a softball junkie,” Ramey said.
The CU baseball team is in one of the nation’s top Division III conferences. Two of the Little East’s teams are ranked in D3baseball.com’s preseason top 25 poll — Southern Maine at No. 6 and UMass-Boston at No. 16.
The Spartans go into the year with the program’s first preseason All-American, Davis Mikel who batted .446 last spring, tops in the Little East. He made the D3baseball.com’s second team.
Keene State, Castleton’s Little East rival, has two freshmen on the roster from Otter Valley — Patrick McKeighan and Josh Beayon. Both are listed as pitchers.
Last season Castleton swept its games against Keene.
St. Michael’s College has a new head coach. Jim Neidlinger only figures to help the SMC pitching staff.
Neidlinger had a lengthy professional career that included a stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990 when he went 5-3 with a 2.38 ERA. His first win was against Atlanta’s Tom Glavine.
SMC was picked last in the seven-team Northeast-10 Conference’s preseason poll.
The Knights open the season on March 15 in Orlando, Florida against Manchester of Indiana.
Middlebury College as a member of the NESCAC can’t begin baseball practices until Feb. 15. The Panthers open the season at Southwestern University of Georgetown, Texas on March 7. They also have an eight-game trip in Orlando, March 21-28.
Southwestern boasts a first-team D3baseball.com All-American in Daniel Montgomery, an infielder who batted .364 with a conference-leading nine home runs.
