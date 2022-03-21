The spring of 2021 saw the West Rutland baseball team win a couple of games and come close in a few others. That was fine. The Golden Horde was returning to the diamond after a hiatus of several years and that was a victory in itself.
But this is 2022 and big, hard-throwing pitcher Caden Reid wants more.
"West Rutland always tries to be competitive," Reid said.
"Last year was our first year. This year we have more to prove. This year we want to prove that baseball is here to stay."
Reid and all the other spring sport athletes in Vermont began practices on Monday. Baseball pitchers and catchers only were allowed to get a head start last week.
Pitching will be a big part of whatever success the Golden Horde can achieve and coach Dave Bartlett feels his staff is deeper this season.
"Last year we got in trouble with the pitch counts," Bartlett said. "This year we have six pitchers and four solid starters."
Noah Olson wants to be a reliever and Reid and Clayton Kessop figure to be among the guys at the top of the rotation.
The Horde will open the season at home on April 12 against Poultney.
Laurie Serrani's West Rutland softball team took to the gym as soon as the baseball team was finished on Monday.
Serrani said she wants to use the first week to just get her players into a routine and "get to know what we've got."
She is also hoping to get outside for practices before the week is over
She will have to find some answers in the circle as talented pitchers Kiana Grabowski and Elizabeth Bailey have graduated.
She knows that freshman Peyton Guay would do the job in the circle but she would like to keep Guay at shortstop to anchor the defense.
Last year Guay began the season behind the plate as an eighth grader before shifting to shortstop.
Samera Raiche took over as the catcher and was solid. She is also committed to softball.
"She went to the Castleton softball clinic. It is really cool that she did that on her own," Serrani said.
Coach Dillon Zaengle has eight athletes out for track and field and he expects Isabell Lanfear to be a big point-getter. She is strong in the javelin, shot put and 100-meter hurdle events,
The Otter Valley softball and baseball teams were in the gym for the first practices but the OV boys lacrosse squad practiced outdoors.
The softball numbers are robust with 28 Otters out for the sport.
Coach Kelly Trayah believes a top-five finish in Division II is realistic for the Otters.
The Otters will have scrimmages with Middlebury on April 8 and Vergennes on April 11 before opening the softball campaign against Burr and Burton at home on April 14. Their first five games will be on Pattie Candon Field.
"We have got talent," Trayah said. "We lost five seniors but only three of them played a lot. We have three younger players who can step right in."
The pitching gets a boost from Riley Keith being ready and healthy from the beginning of the season. She was still coming back from an ACL injury last softball season but was going full bore on the field hockey field in the fall.
"It will be great to have her back from the beginning and it is not just for her pitching. She can hit and she can run," Trayah said.
A surprise addition to the team is Alice Keith, a senior who has not played softball since eighth grade.
She is one of OV's top athletes with a wealth of success and honors on the field hockey field and basketball floor.
Trayah feels she will pick the game up again quickly and be a major contributor.
"She can catch and she can throw," Trayah said.
NOTES: The Otter Valley baseball team will have a scrimmage at Pioneer Valley Regional High School in Northfield, Massachusetts on April 2. ... A number of area softball teams from New York and Vermont are expected to participate in a pre-season jamboree in Poultney on April 9.
